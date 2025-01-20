EQS-News: HORNBACH receives investment grade rating from Scope Ratings

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Rating

HORNBACH receives investment grade rating from Scope Ratings



20.01.2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, January 20, 2025.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0006083405) has been awarded a BBB- investment-grade issuer rating with a stable outlook by the European rating agency Scope Ratings.

In its assessment, the rating agency particularly reflects good growth prospects and strong long-term fundamentals, broad geographic diversification with high regional market shares, and an established omnichannel structure. Scope Ratings also highlights robust cash conversion and strong interest coverage.

“We are very pleased with the investment-grade rating from Scope. It is a fair reflection of the company's very strong and stable long-term performance and the resultant strength of its financial performance. It also underlines our excellent position for future debt financing”, comments Mirko Sawary, Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance at HORNBACH Group.

Alongside the issuer rating, HORNBACH has been awarded a short-term debt rating of S-2 and a long-term senior unsecured debt rating of BBB-.

About HORNBACH Group

HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group under the umbrella of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and represented in the SDAX. The largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 171 DIY megastores with garden centers (incl. specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries. The Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, as well as HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the financial year 2023/24 (reporting date: February 29, 2024), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.2 billion, making it one of the five largest DIY and garden retail companies in Europe. The Group has a workforce of around 25,000 employees.





Press and Investor Relations contacts Antje Kelbert

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444

antje.kelbert@hornbach.com



Christian Grether

Head of Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571

christian.grether@hornbach.com Anne Spies

Senior Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558

anne.spies@hornbach.com



Maximilian Franz

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071

maximilian.franz@hornbach.com



HORNBACH Holding on LinkedIn