SMI 12'003 0.1%  SPI 15'997 0.1%  Dow 43'488 0.8%  DAX 20'980 0.4%  Euro 0.9447 0.4%  EStoxx50 5'165 0.3%  Gold 2'706 0.2%  Bitcoin 97'832 5.5%  Dollar 0.9089 -0.6%  Öl 80.2 -0.7% 
HORNBACH Aktie [Valor: 1944196 / ISIN: DE0006083405]
20.01.2025 14:36:46

EQS-News: HORNBACH receives investment grade rating from Scope Ratings

HORNBACH
77.42 CHF -0.80%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Rating
HORNBACH receives investment grade rating from Scope Ratings

20.01.2025 / 14:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, January 20, 2025.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0006083405) has been awarded a BBB- investment-grade issuer rating with a stable outlook by the European rating agency Scope Ratings.

In its assessment, the rating agency particularly reflects good growth prospects and strong long-term fundamentals, broad geographic diversification with high regional market shares, and an established omnichannel structure. Scope Ratings also highlights robust cash conversion and strong interest coverage.

“We are very pleased with the investment-grade rating from Scope. It is a fair reflection of the company's very strong and stable long-term performance and the resultant strength of its financial performance. It also underlines our excellent position for future debt financing”, comments Mirko Sawary, Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance at HORNBACH Group.

Alongside the issuer rating, HORNBACH has been awarded a short-term debt rating of S-2 and a long-term senior unsecured debt rating of BBB-.

 

About HORNBACH Group

HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group under the umbrella of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and represented in the SDAX. The largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 171 DIY megastores with garden centers (incl. specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries. The Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, as well as HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the financial year 2023/24 (reporting date: February 29, 2024), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.2 billion, making it one of the five largest DIY and garden retail companies in Europe. The Group has a workforce of around 25,000 employees.
 

 
Press and Investor Relations contacts
Antje Kelbert
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2444
antje.kelbert@hornbach.com
 
Christian Grether
Head of Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2571
christian.grether@hornbach.com		 Anne Spies
Senior Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 4558
anne.spies@hornbach.com
 
Maximilian Franz
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0) 6348 / 60 2071
maximilian.franz@hornbach.com
 

HORNBACH Holding on LinkedIn


20.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany
ISIN: DE0006083405
WKN: 608340
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2071021

 
End of News EQS News Service

2071021  20.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071021&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten