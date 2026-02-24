EQS-News: HomeToGo successfully places a €101M senior secured Nordic Bond to accelerate growth and unlock significant cash flow 

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

HomeToGo successfully places a €101M senior secured Nordic Bond to accelerate growth and unlock significant cash flow



24.02.2026 / 17:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

HomeToGo successfully places a €101M senior secured Nordic Bond to accelerate growth and unlock significant cash flow

Financial resilience strengthened: Successful placement of a €101M senior secured bond with a five-year maturity, establishing a robust capital structure and eliminating near-term refinancing risks and strains on cash flow

Successful placement of a €101M senior secured bond with a five-year maturity, establishing a robust capital structure and eliminating near-term refinancing risks and strains on cash flow Strategic liquidity unlocked: New bond replaces a fast-amortizing bank loan, freeing up c. €84M in cash flow in the next two years to be reinvested into high-ROI organic growth, innovation and M&A

New bond replaces a fast-amortizing bank loan, freeing up c. €84M in cash flow in the next two years to be reinvested into high-ROI organic growth, innovation and M&A Improved M&A potential: Transition from restrictive bank covenants to a flexible €200M bond framework, improving the Group’s ability to capitalize on strategic M&A opportunities

Luxembourg, 24 February 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today successfully placed a new senior secured floating rate bond with an initial issue volume of €101M and a five-year maturity (ISIN: NO0013697268) (the “Bond”). The Bond carries an interest rate of three-month EURIBOR plus a margin of 7.75% p.a. and was issued under a total framework of up to €200M.

Strategic financial transformation: Unlocking €84M in cash flow

The successful bond issuance marks an important evolution in HomeToGo’s capital structure, transitioning from a restrictive, fast-amortizing bank loan to a flexible, long-term capital market instrument. While the Nordic Bond carries a higher interest margin compared to the previous bank loan, the operational advantages for HomeToGo's ability to execute its strategy are substantial:

Creating a robust capital structure: With a five-year tenor (maturity in 2031) and 100% bullet repayment, HomeToGo eliminates near-term refinancing risks and cash flow strains, and establishes long-term planning certainty for its capital structure.

With a five-year tenor (maturity in 2031) and 100% bullet repayment, HomeToGo eliminates near-term refinancing risks and cash flow strains, and establishes long-term planning certainty for its capital structure. Large cash flow reinvestment opportunity: Compared to the previous bank loan - which required full repayment of €75M by the end of 2027 - the new Bond structure saves more than €41M in cash flow in 2026 and €43M in 2027. Unlocking c. €84M of additional liquidity over the next two years allows HomeToGo to reinvest capital into organic growth and high-margin innovation, as well as M&A at rates of return significantly exceeding the cost of debt.

Compared to the previous bank loan - which required full repayment of €75M by the end of 2027 - the new Bond structure saves more than €41M in cash flow in 2026 and €43M in 2027. Unlocking c. €84M of additional liquidity over the next two years allows HomeToGo to reinvest capital into organic growth and high-margin innovation, as well as M&A at rates of return significantly exceeding the cost of debt. Significantly enhanced strategic M&A ability: Unlike the previous debt facility, which imposed certain restrictions on further M&A transactions, the Nordic Bond provides HomeToGo with improved operational freedom to pursue its M&A strategy. With a total framework of up to €200M, the Company is now uniquely positioned to capitalize on future market consolidation opportunities, especially in the vacation rental property management and software space.[1]

Use of proceeds

The net proceeds from the initial Bond issue will be primarily used to refinance the existing €75M bank loan, and to finance the deferred purchase price payments related to the Interhome acquisition of c. €22M due in 2026 and 2027.

Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo: "The successful placement of our first Nordic Bond is a clear vote of confidence from the capital markets in HomeToGo's transformative journey, and our strategy to focus on our B2B business and growing profitability. By securing this five-year financing, we have built a very robust balance sheet and capital structure. Most importantly, unlocking over €84M in cash flow over the next two years and establishing a framework of up to €200M provides us with the strategic firepower to further accelerate our B2B strategy, and the flexibility to pursue M&A that will further drive shareholder value.”

The Bond was placed with a diverse group of institutional investors across and outside Europe. Trading of the Bond on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to trade upon issuance and Nasdaq First North in Stockholm within six months of the issue date. The transaction was led by ABG Sundal Collier AB and Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and UniCredit Bank GmbH as co-lead manager.

More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.



[1] Subject to maintenance covenants and incurrence tests for future taps under the framework.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Investor Relations Contact

Carsten Fricke, CFA

+49 176 768 62 397

IR@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.