EQS-News: HomeToGo exceeds FY/25 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and already achieves >€5M in annualized Interhome integration savings; Combined Group starts 2026 with record €119.5M Booking Revenues Backlog

HomeToGo exceeds FY/25 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and already achieves >€5M in annualized Interhome integration savings; Combined Group starts 2026 with record €119.5M Booking Revenues Backlog

Profitability targets exceeded: HomeToGo surpassed its Adjusted EBITDA guidance on both a statutory (€12-13M vs. c. €11M) and pro-forma basis (€41-42M vs. c. €40M)

HomeToGo surpassed its Adjusted EBITDA guidance on both a statutory (€12-13M vs. c. €11M) and pro-forma basis (€41-42M vs. c. €40M) Scale transformation realized: IFRS Revenues reached €254-256M (statutory) and €393-395M (pro-forma), landing broadly in line with the latest guidance and reflecting the Group’s significantly expanded scale

IFRS Revenues reached €254-256M (statutory) and €393-395M (pro-forma), landing broadly in line with the latest guidance and reflecting the Group’s significantly expanded scale Rapid realization of synergies: More than €5M in annualized cost savings have already been realized within the first five months following the closing of the Interhome acquisition, with the Group well on track to reach its short-term cost synergy target of annualized cost savings of €10M

More than €5M in annualized cost savings have already been realized within the first five months following the closing of the Interhome acquisition, with the Group well on track to reach its short-term cost synergy target of annualized cost savings of €10M High visibility for 2026 IFRS Revenues: Combined Booking Revenues Backlog[1] climbed to a new all-time record of €119.5M (+9.6% YoY), supported by a very solid cash position of €91.8M as of 31 December 2025

Luxembourg, 12 February 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced that, based on preliminary unaudited results, it has delivered a strong financial performance in 2025 while successfully navigating the first steps of the Interhome integration. Following the transformative acquisition, the Group delivered IFRS Revenues broadly in line with targets and exceeded its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA on both a statutory and pro-forma basis, reflecting the Group’s significantly enhanced scale and continued operational discipline.

On a statutory basis, which includes the consolidation of Interhome starting from 28 August 2025, IFRS Revenues reached approximately €254-256M (c. +20-21% YoY), landing broadly in line with the latest guidance of c. €260M. When viewed on a pro-forma basis - assuming Interhome had been part of the Group since 1 January 2025 - IFRS Revenues amounted to approximately €393-395M (c. +3% YoY), also broadly in line with the pro-forma guidance of c. €400M.

This robust topline performance was accompanied by an even stronger development in the Group’s profitability. HomeToGo finished the financial year 2025 by exceeding its Adjusted EBITDA targets across both reporting metrics: Statutory Adjusted EBITDA was approximately €12-13M (c. (6) to +2% YoY and surpassing the guidance of c. €11M by c. 9-18%), while pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA reached approximately €41-42M (c. +25-28% YoY and surpassing the guidance of c. €40M by c. 2-5%).

The Group enters the 2026 financial year with significant tailwinds and high bookings visibility, evidenced by a new all-time year-end record for its Booking Revenues Backlog. As of 31 December 2025, the backlog stood at €119.5M, representing a strong 9.6% increase compared to the previous year (€109.0M on a pro-forma basis). This growth was driven by a solid performance across the Group, with Interhome contributing a backlog of €69.9M (+12.7% YoY) and HomeToGo’s standalone business providing €49.6M (+5.6% YoY). HomeToGo’s standalone business delivered a significant improvement in marketing efficiency during Q4 2025, reflecting the successful execution of the strategic pivot announced in October 2025. Complementing this momentum is a very solid cash position of €91.8M at year-end (up from €82.7M in 2024), providing a robust foundation for the Group’s continued growth journey in 2026.



A key driver of this successful year has been the rapid execution of the initial phase of the Interhome integration. Only five months after closing, HomeToGo is already seeing significant results: Of the planned €10M in short-term cost synergies, more than €5M in annualized cost savings have already been realized. While the Group remains committed to its roadmap with further integration steps planned for 2026 and a full completion scheduled for Q1 2027, the current progress underlines the efficiency of the combined operations.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: "2025 was a landmark year in HomeToGo’s history. With the successful acquisition of Interhome, we have not only reached a new level but also demonstrated our ability to integrate and realize synergies faster than planned. Exceeding our Adjusted EBITDA guidance on both a statutory and pro-forma basis underlines our commitment to growing our profits. Our record combined Booking Revenues Backlog and the very solid cash position allow us to look into 2026 with great optimism as we continue to build Europe’s leading vacation rental powerhouse.”

Disclaimer: All financial figures stated in this press release are preliminary and unaudited and may be subject to change. HomeToGo will publish the financial results for the Full Year 2025 and Q4 2025 including a guidance for the financial year 2026 on 19 March 2026.

More information on HomeToGo’s news and capital markets reporting can be found on ir.hometogo.de.



Preliminary Results for 2025

Statutory Pro-forma FY/24 Result FY/25 Guidance FY/25 Preliminary Result FY/24 Result FY/25 Guidance FY/25 Preliminary Result IFRS

Revenues €212.3M €260M c. €254-256M

(c. +20-21% YoY) €383.3M €400M c. €393-395M

(c. +3% YoY) Adjusted

EBITDA €12.8M €11M c. €12-13M

(c. (6) to +2% YoY) €32.8M €40M c. €41-42M

(c. +25-28% YoY)

Booking Revenues Backlog

31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2025 YoY HomeToGo €47.0M €49.6M +5.6% YoY Interhome €62.0M €69.9M +12.7% YoY Group €109.0M €119.5M +9.6% YoY

Cash and Cash Equivalents

31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2025 YoY Statutory HomeToGo Group €82.7M €91.8M +11.0% YoY

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C Marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative Software & tech-enabled Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

[1] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in 2025 or prior with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date in 2026 or beyond.