EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Again record results in 1HY 2023

HMS Bergbau AG: Again record results in 1HY 2023



15.09.2023 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Corporate News from 15 September 2023

HMS Bergbau AG: Again record results in 1HY 2023

Sales 6m 2023: +62% to EUR 656.7 million

EBITDA 6m 2023: +17% to EUR 6,347 thousand (previous year: EUR 5,420 thousand)

Net profit 6m 2023: +67% to EUR 5,075 thousand (previous year: EUR 3,034 thousand)

EUR 25.5 million in liquidity creates additional room for manoeuvre

Outlook for 2023 raised slightly: EUR 1 billion in sales (unchanged); EBITDA raised from EUR 15 million to EUR 17 million

Berlin, 15 September 2023: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading international raw materials trading and marketing groups, today announced its results for the first half of 2023.

In a challenging market environment, the advantages of a flexible and internationally broad-based commodity trading group became clear. In the first half of 2023, HMS Bergbau AG was able to respond by adapting its business practices. Based on an expanded financing framework and the high volatility of the market, we have further strengthened risk management in particular.

The strength of the operating activities is reflected in the results achieved for the first six months of the current 2023 financial year, which significantly exceeded the record results of the first half of 2022.

As of 30 June 2023, sales of EUR 656.7 million were generated, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of almost 62 per cent. The significant increase in sales of EUR 252 million, driven primarily by a rise in tonnage, led to EBITDA of EUR 6,347 thousand in the first half of 2023, compared to EUR 5,420 thousand in the same period of 2022. Net profit amounted to EUR 5,075 thousand as of 30 June 2023, compared to EUR 3,034 thousand as of 30 June 2022. Liquidity as of the 30 June 2023 reporting date amounted to around EUR 25.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 31.0 million), creating additional room for manoeuvre for HMS Bergbau AG in terms of its continued development into a responsible international vertically and horizontally positioned commodity trader.

The management of HMS Bergbau AG continues to regard the medium-term operating outlook as positive as a result of the growing global demand for energy and raw materials. The Group considers itself well positioned, primarily due to its international trade relations, local representative offices and the successes achieved during its transformation process.

For the current year 2023, the management is increasing its forecasts and plans to generate sales of around EUR 1 billion and a gross margin at the level of the previous year of approximately 3 per cent. EBITDA is expected to reach approximately EUR 17 million.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores and fertilisers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers, energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time worldwide. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material reserves.

In addition, the Company provides customers solutions to complex transport issues. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

