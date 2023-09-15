Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG: Again record results in 1HY 2023

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
HMS Bergbau AG: Again record results in 1HY 2023

15.09.2023 / 15:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News from 15 September 2023

HMS Bergbau AG: Again record results in 1HY 2023 

  • Sales 6m 2023: +62% to EUR 656.7 million
  • EBITDA 6m 2023: +17% to EUR 6,347 thousand (previous year: EUR 5,420 thousand)
  • Net profit 6m 2023: +67% to EUR 5,075 thousand (previous year: EUR 3,034 thousand)
  • EUR 25.5 million in liquidity creates additional room for manoeuvre
  • Outlook for 2023 raised slightly: EUR 1 billion in sales (unchanged); EBITDA raised from EUR 15 million to EUR 17 million

Berlin, 15 September 2023: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading international raw materials trading and marketing groups, today announced its results for the first half of 2023.

In a challenging market environment, the advantages of a flexible and internationally broad-based commodity trading group became clear. In the first half of 2023, HMS Bergbau AG was able to respond by adapting its business practices. Based on an expanded financing framework and the high volatility of the market, we have further strengthened risk management in particular.

The strength of the operating activities is reflected in the results achieved for the first six months of the current 2023 financial year, which significantly exceeded the record results of the first half of 2022.

As of 30 June 2023, sales of EUR 656.7 million were generated, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of almost 62 per cent. The significant increase in sales of EUR 252 million, driven primarily by a rise in tonnage, led to EBITDA of EUR 6,347 thousand in the first half of 2023, compared to EUR 5,420 thousand in the same period of 2022. Net profit amounted to EUR 5,075 thousand as of 30 June 2023, compared to EUR 3,034 thousand as of 30 June 2022. Liquidity as of the 30 June 2023 reporting date amounted to around EUR 25.5 million (31 December 2022: EUR 31.0 million), creating additional room for manoeuvre for HMS Bergbau AG in terms of its continued development into a responsible international vertically and horizontally positioned commodity trader.

The management of HMS Bergbau AG continues to regard the medium-term operating outlook as positive as a result of the growing global demand for energy and raw materials. The Group considers itself well positioned, primarily due to its international trade relations, local representative offices and the successes achieved during its transformation process.

For the current year 2023, the management is increasing its forecasts and plans to generate sales of around EUR 1 billion and a gross margin at the level of the previous year of approximately 3 per cent. EBITDA is expected to reach approximately EUR 17 million.

The Management Board

 

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores and fertilisers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers, energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time worldwide. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material reserves.

In addition, the Company provides customers solutions to complex transport issues. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

15.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 1727487

 
End of News EQS News Service

1727487  15.09.2023 CET/CEST

