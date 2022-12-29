SMI 10'813 -0.2%  SPI 13'822 -0.3%  Dow 32'876 -1.1%  DAX 13'926 -0.5%  Euro 0.9858 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'809 -0.6%  Gold 1'807 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'378 0.1%  Dollar 0.9283 0.0%  Öl 82.5 -0.7% 
29.12.2022 08:00:04

EQS-News: hGears AG: Sven Arend appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

hGears
7.10 EUR 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Personnel
hGears AG: Sven Arend appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

29.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hGears AG Group: Sven Arend appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO)

 

Schramberg, 28 December 2022 The Supervisory Board of hGears AG appointed today Mr. Sven Arend as a member of the Management Board and as the Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of hGears AG with effect from 1 February 2023.

 

Sven Arend brings deep and relevant experience. He began his career in the automotive segment at ThyssenKrupp. He has subsequently led several companies including Berco S.p.A. and Brink Group, where he served as CEO. He brings a proven track record and valuable experience in rapid growth, operations, globalization of production capacity, marketing, strategy and M&A, as well as in leading global multicultural organisations.

 

 

 

Contact

 

Christian Weiz

Head of Investor Relations

 

hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

 

T: +49 (7422) 566 222

E: christian.weiz@hgears.com

 

About hGears

hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications. The Companys strategic focus is on the e-Mobility business area, where products include gears, shafts, and other mission-critical components to be used in electrical drive applications for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles. In the e-bikes segment, hGears is the European market leader in the supply of high-precision gears and components, and its parts are contained in approximately two and a half million of the total five million e-bikes sold in Europe in 2021. This puts the Company in a good position to capitalize on the dynamically growing end-markets for e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles. hGears has three distinct business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: e-Mobility, e-Tools, and Conventional (i.e. premium and luxury cars, motorcycles and industrial applications).

hGears combines over 60 years of experience in advanced machined steel metal processing and state-of-the-art powder metal production. It is one of the few companies offering customers both processes worldwide. hGears works together with its customers in a co-development role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customers specifications. hGears blue-chip customer base includes several major suppliers (Tier 1) as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company benefits from long, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers and has worked with many key customers for over 15 years. 

hGears is headquartered in Schramberg, Germany, and operates globally with production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, Padua, Italy, and Suzhou, China. Find us on the web: www.hgears.com


29.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7422) 566 0
Fax: +49 (7422) 566 883
E-mail: info@hgears.com
Internet: https://hgears.com
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3
WKN: A3CMGN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1522987

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522987  29.12.2022 CET/CEST

