Hestia Insight Aktie [Valor: 47841066 / ISIN: US42815H1095]
13.02.2025 20:15:28

EQS-News: Hestia Insight Inc. Announces Strategic Shift to AI Agent Driven IPO Services Platform

Hestia Insight
0.20 USD 2.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Hestia Insight Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Hestia Insight Inc. Announces Strategic Shift to AI Agent Driven IPO Services Platform

13.02.2025 / 20:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, NY - February 13, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”), a prominent leader in healthcare and biotechnology advisory services, today announced a major strategic evolution in its business model. The Company is transitioning to an AI Agent-powered platform designed specifically to support the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process for emerging growth companies. This new focus harnesses advanced artificial intelligence technology to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and cost-effectiveness of taking companies public.

Hestia Insight is transforming its services with an AI-powered platform aimed at streamlining and optimizing the IPO process. This shift comes at an opportune moment, capitalizing on recent breakthroughs from top AI developers. Industry leaders in consulting have demonstrated the potential of AI-driven solutions, setting the stage for even more significant innovation by 2025. These continuous advancements will further refine our AI tools and boost our team's productivity.

Our approach centers around an Orchestrator Agent that selects the best AI tools for each task and facilitates communication between the Hestia team and clients. This allows businesses to work alongside top-tier AI solutions tailored to their specific needs.

The Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Edward Boyle, leads our AI initiatives with extensive experience, including a Master's in Automation from Stanford University and past roles as an asset manager of $250 million in AUM. Since the rise of AI-powered tools, Mr. Boyle has helped numerous companies integrate AI into their fundraising processes. His AI-driven solutions include financial modeling tools to test various scenarios and investor-focused agents that refine pitch materials.

Mr. Boyle stated, "After seeing the impact of my early AI solutions and how quickly Agent technology has advanced, now is the perfect time to offer this service on a larger scale. With our public company backing, we bring decades of IPO experience to support our clients."

Hestia Insight continues to provide comprehensive advisory services, including compliance, investor outreach, and market analysis. AI strengthens each offering, helping companies navigate public markets more effectively. Our AI-enabled solutions cover every stage of the IPO process, including:

  • Valuation and Market Timing: AI tools analyze financial data and market trends to determine optimal valuation and timing.
  • Compliance and Filings: Automated solutions streamline regulatory filings for greater accuracy and efficiency.
  • Investor Campaigns: AI-driven tools identify ideal investors, optimize marketing, and enhance engagement.
  • Investor Relationship Management (IRM): Real-time data insights support ongoing compliance and strategic alignment post-IPO.

"Our AI-powered platform is designed with the goal of transforming the IPO process by making it more efficient and accessible," said Edward C. Lee, CEO of Hestia Insight Inc. Mr. Lee continued, "This new innovation is intended to give our clients a major advantage in today's competitive market."

This strategic move reinforces Hestia Insight's commitment to modernizing capital market services and providing emerging companies with the advanced tools needed for a successful public offering.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. (“Hestia Insight” and the “Company”) is focused primarily on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company’s two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. (“Hestia Investments”), and HSTA Health Inc. (“HSTA Health”). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies within the healthcare and biotech sectors. HSTA Health operates within the healthy food, beverage and wellness products industry and the smart vending machine industry. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies. The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company originally entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company’s website: www.hestiainsight.com

Hestia Insight Investor Relations: investors.hestiainsight.com

Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.

LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.

Twitter: HestiaInsight

Hestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements.  Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ann Reyes
Tel: 516.212.0727
Email: areyes@hestiainvestments.us 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Hestia Insight Inc.

13.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hestia Insight Inc.
United States
ISIN: US42815H1095
EQS News ID: 2086185

 
End of News EQS News Service

2086185  13.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086185&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

