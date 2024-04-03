EQS-News: HENSOLDT completes acquisition of ESG

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Takeover

HENSOLDT completes acquisition of ESG



03.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

HENSOLDT completes acquisition of ESG

Major growth opportunities for national champion in defence electronics

Taufkirchen/Germany, 3 April 2024 – Sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT has completed the acquisition of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, which was agreed last year, with effect from 2 April 2024 after receiving all official approvals. ESG is a leading platform- and manufacturer-independent system integrator as well as an established technology and innovation partner for defence and security. The acquisition adds strong design and system integration capabilities to HENSOLDT's product and solutions business and creates a national champion in defence electronics.

HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre emphasises: "The acquisition of ESG fits perfectly into our overall strategy and accelerates the development of HENSOLDT as a solution provider for defence and security. By combining the highly complementary capabilities of HENSOLDT and ESG, we are taking a decisive step towards becoming a leading European provider of seamlessly integrated solutions. This step accelerates our international growth and opens up excellent development opportunities for ESG through capital market access."

Christoph Otten, Managing Director of ESG, also emphasises the many opportunities: "The deal gives ESG the backing of a financially strong listed company and access to international markets. As part of complete solutions, we can develop our excellent capabilities as a system integrator, technology and innovation partner even better."

Founded in 1967, ESG is a manufacturer-independent system integrator and technology and innovation partner for defence and public safety. The company develops, integrates, supports and operates highly complex, security-relevant electronic and IT systems in the fields of defence and security. ESG has established itself as a leading German systems house and plays a key role in important current and future programmes such as FCAS (Future Combat Air System) and the F-35. The company employs around 1,400 people in Germany, the Netherlands and the USA and generated sales of around 330 million euros in 2023.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked solutions. Being a technology leader, the company is also driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data fusion, artificial intelligence and cyber security. In 2023, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.85 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG GmbH, the company employs around 8,500 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

