02.11.2023 16:34:10
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Presents New Clinical Data from its Lead Candidate HDP-101 at the ASH Annual Meeting 2023
EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma Presents New Clinical Data from its Lead Candidate HDP-101 at the ASH Annual Meeting 2023
Ladenburg, Germany, 2 November 2023 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) will present new findings of its clinical Phase I/IIa study with the proprietary ADC candidate HDP-101 at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).
Dr. András Strassz, Chief Medical Officer at Heidelberg Pharma, commented: “We are very pleased with the progress of patient enrollment in our clinical trial with HDP-101. So far, HDP-101 has shown to be safe and well tolerated, and we will continue dose escalation in the fifth patient cohort (100 µg/kg) as planned.”
Poster title: HDP-101, an Anti-BCMA Antibody-Drug Conjugate with a Novel Payload Amanitin in Patients with Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Initial Findings of the First in Human Study
Presentation details
Abstract: #3334
Dr. Strassz will present the poster showing safety data and preliminary findings from four patient cohorts of the ongoing open-label, multicenter Phase I/IIa trial evaluating HDP-101 in multiple myeloma. He will also be available to answer questions.
HDP-101 is a BCMA antibody-Amanitin conjugate for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer with high unmet medical need. The first part of the trial is a Phase I dose escalation study to determine an optimal and safe dose of HDP-101 for the Phase II part of the study.
About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology
About Heidelberg Pharma
The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
