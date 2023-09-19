EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with Lead Candidate HDP-101

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'091 -1.0%  SPI 14'551 -0.9%  Dow 34'624 0.0%  DAX 15'727 -1.1%  Euro 0.9584 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'246 -1.1%  Gold 1'931 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'107 0.4%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 95.0 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
WhatsApp: Broadcast-Listen als nützliches Feature
Vitesco-Aktie nachbörslich moderat im Minus: Einhorns Hedgefonds Greenlight investiert in Vitesco
Tesla-Rivale Lucid prüft Eintritt in chinesischen Markt - umkämpftes Absatzgebiet
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

-w-
Heidelberg Pharma Aktie [Valor: 24937540 / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.09.2023 07:11:31

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with Lead Candidate HDP-101

Heidelberg Pharma
5.02 CHF -45.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Study
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with Lead Candidate HDP-101

19.09.2023 / 07:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with Lead Candidate HDP-101

  • First four patient cohorts and dose levels have been completed and proved to be safe and well tolerated
  • Enrollment for fifth cohort with a dose of 100 µg/kg has already started
  • Patient from third cohort continues to be dosed and shows no progression of disease (stable disease)

Ladenburg, Germany, 19 September 2023 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced today that the clinical Phase I/IIa study with the lead development candidate HDP-101 has already started to recruit patients for the fifth patient cohort with a dosing of 100 µg/kg. The Safety Review Committee's (SRC) evaluation of patient data concluded that no dose-limiting toxicities have occurred to date. The first four dose levels have shown to be safe and well tolerated. So far 12 patients have been treated in the trial.

With the expansion of study sites this summer, patient enrollment has significantly accelerated. One patient from the third cohort has now been on HDP-101 monotherapy for over nine months and has been treated with eleven doses.

Dr. András Strassz, Chief Medical Officer of Heidelberg Pharma, commented: We are delighted that our first Amanitin-based antibody drug conjugate HDP-101 is well tolerated and does not show any dose-limiting toxicities to date. The dose escalation will continue as planned with the fifth cohort.

The BCMA antibody Amanitin conjugate HDP-101 is being tested in an open-label, multicenter study for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow.

About the Phase I/IIa study with HDP-101
The first part of the study is a Phase I dose escalation study to determine the maximum tolerated dose of HDP-101. These findings will be used to determine the dose for the Phase IIa part, the primary objective of which is to initially evaluate the anti-tumor activity of HDP-101.

The open-label, multicenter Phase I/IIa trial is expected to enroll up to 36 patients in the first part and up to 30 patients in the second part. Patients in Phase IIa will be stratified based on 17p deletion status. Preclinical data show that Amanitin has the potential to work particularly well on those tumors that have been genetically altered by a so-called 17p deletion to bypass a particular protective mechanism of cells. Patients with such a deletion generally respond less well to standard therapies and have a significantly poorer prognosis. Phase IIa will not only validate the efficacy of HDP-101 in patients with multiple myeloma, but also the clinical relevance of the 17p deletion.

About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the companys own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations.

The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA.

More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Corporate Communications
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41313829
E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg
 		  
IR/PR-Support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 21022840
E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu
 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

 


19.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1728875

 
End of News EQS News Service

1728875  19.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1728875&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Pharma AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten