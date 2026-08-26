EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG and Huadong Medicine Receive NMPA Approval for Clinical Trial of HDP-101 Combination Therapy in China

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’554 0.2%  SPI 20’437 0.1%  Dow 53’412.6600 -0.3%  DAX 26’286 0.1%  Euro 0.9387 0.4%  EStoxx50 6’471 0.2%  Gold 4’589 -1.5%  Bitcoin 62’885 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8056 0.6%  Öl 89.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Jeremy Grantham baut Depot um: GMO verkauft in Q2 Berkshire-Aktien - und schlägt bei Netflix zu
Börsen-Historie gibt Hoffnung: Steht den US-Aktien ab Ende Oktober ein Aufschwung bevor?
Meta-Aktie dennoch höher: Facebook-Mutter zahlt strafe in Milliardenhöhe wegen Social-Media-Sucht
Stadler-Aktie springt mit +22% auf Zweijahreshoch: Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn legen deutlich zu
Gurit-Aktie +21 Prozent: Margensprung, höhere Ziele und Bernhardt neuer CEO
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Heidelberg Pharma Aktie 24937540 / DE000A11QVV0

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.08.2026 18:30:03

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG and Huadong Medicine Receive NMPA Approval for Clinical Trial of HDP-101 Combination Therapy in China

Heidelberg Pharma
2.27 CHF -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Study
Heidelberg Pharma AG and Huadong Medicine Receive NMPA Approval for Clinical Trial of HDP-101 Combination Therapy in China

26.08.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma AG and Huadong Medicine Receive NMPA Approval for Clinical Trial of HDP-101 Combination Therapy in China

Ladenburg, Germany, 26 August 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Clinical Trial Approval for a Phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating pamlectabart tismanitin (HDP-101), the Company’s novel BCMA-targeting ADC, in combination therapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pamlectabart tismanitin in combination either with pomalidomide and dexamethasone, or with daratumumab and dexamethasone, in adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. The trial will be conducted by Heidelberg Pharma’s partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. in China who will bear the development cost.

Pamlectabart tismanitin is being evaluated as a monotherapy in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in the U.S. and Europe since 2022. Following dose-escalation in the Phase 1 part of the trial and the determination of the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D), a monotherapy bridging study with pamlectabart tismanitin has been initiated in China in March 2026. Pamlectabart tismanitin has received key regulatory designations from the U.S. FDA, including Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in March 2024 and Fast Track Designation (FTD) in October 2025. 

Combination therapies are an important part of Heidelberg Pharma’s clinical development strategy for pamlectabart tismanitin, with the aim of evaluating the ADC in combination with established treatment regimens to potentially expand its use across earlier treatment lines and broader patient populations.

In February 2022, Heidelberg Pharma entered into a strategic partnership including equity investment with Huadong Medicine. Under the agreement, Huadong Medicine obtained exclusive development and commercialization rights to HDP-101 across 20 Asian markets. Huadong Medicine also became the second-largest shareholder of Heidelberg Pharma.
 

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.

The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. These programs are available for partnering.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
 

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Sylvia Wimmer
Senior Director Corporate Communications     
E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Wallstadter Strasse 59, 68526 Ladenburg		  
IR/PR-Support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu


This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

 


26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Wallstadter Strasse 59
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6203 10090
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200E09XYBYITR1W32
EQS News ID: 2389280

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389280  26.08.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Pharma AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten