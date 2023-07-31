Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.07.2023 09:00:07

EQS-News: Hans-Peter Ripper joins Cherry SE as Senior Director Business Steering and Optimization

CHERRY
4.50 EUR -2.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hans-Peter Ripper joins Cherry SE as Senior Director Business Steering and Optimization

31.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hans-Peter Ripper joins Cherry SE as Senior Director Business Steering and Optimization

Munich, July 31, 2023 As of August 16, 2023, Hans-Peter Ripper will strengthen the corporate management of Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] in this newly created function at the interface between the operating business units and the central operational functions of Finance, Controlling, Accounting as well as Supply Chain Management and Operations.

"With Hans-Peter Ripper, I am very pleased to have another very experienced manager in our team, who has managed many national and international areas of responsibility in his 26 years at Microsoft," comments Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE. " Among other things, Hans-Peter Ripper brings valuable management experience from the areas of Senior PC Category Management, Category Retail, Business Intelligence, Commercial Products, Strategic Account Management and Channel Marketing, which are also very relevant for Cherry. We warmly welcome Hans-Peter to the Cherry team and are very much looking forward to working with him."

"I am very much looking forward to tackling the challenges together with the Cherry team.  My first keyboard was a "CHERRY" and then as now, the brand stands for the highest quality," says Hans-Peter Ripper. "In my conversations, I noticed the energy and dynamism in the company and that convinced me to take on this new task and become part of Cherry's continuing success story."

Hans-Peter Ripper has been Senior Partner Account & Business Manager for Partner Management at Symanto GmbH in Nuremberg for the past 6 years.

In addition to managing the business lines across all locations and group companies, his key tasks at Cherry will include the development and expansion of business excellence, analyses and reports for business management.

 

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de


31.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1685891

 
End of News EQS News Service

1685891  31.07.2023 CET/CEST

