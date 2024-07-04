EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes 2023 sustainability report

EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes 2023 sustainability report



04.07.2024 / 20:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes 2023 sustainability report

Continued progress in the implementation of the strategic sustainability programme

Significant reduction in energy consumption at both portfolio and company level

Slight increase in energy-related CO 2 emissions compared to the baseline year attributable to an increase in the emission factor of the German electricity mix

Duisburg, 4 July 2024 – HAMBORNER REIT AG has published its 2023 Sustainability Report once again emphasising the importance of environmental, social and governance-related aspects to its business activities.

The company continued to systematically implement its strategic sustainability programme throughout the reporting year 2023 and pressed ahead with the integration of ESG criteria at company and property level. Most recently, its activities have been primarily focused on the development of a company-wide decarbonisation strategy.

In this context, the company has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions at company level by the end of 2045. As part of its decarbonisation activities, the company is initially focusing on energy-related emissions arising from fuels (Scope 1), other energy supplies (Scope 2), the upstream chain of these energy purchases (Scope 3.3) and the energy consumption of its tenants (Scope 3.13). The company aims to reduce energy-related emissions by 50% by the end of 2030 compared to the baseline year 2021. This corresponds to a reduction in emissions intensity from 56.4 kgCO 2 e/m² in the baseline year 2021 to 28.2 kgCO 2 e/m² in 2030.

Last year, the company successfully made progress in reducing energy consumption at portfolio level. The energy intensity of the existing portfolio fell significantly by around 9% in the 2023 reporting year compared to the previous year. Compared to the baseline year 2021, a reduction of 10.8% has already been recorded. Despite the significant decrease in energy consumption, the portfolio’s energy-related emissions in 2023 were around 1% higher than those of the baseline year. The emissions intensity rose accordingly to 57.1 kgCO 2 e/m² (2021: 56.4 kgCO 2 e/m²). The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in the emission factor of the German electricity mix in 2022, the development of which is beyond the company’s control. As the emission factor for 2023 was not yet available at the time of reporting, the factor from the previous year was used to determine the emissions from electricity consumption. The main reasons for the increased emissions factor were the nationwide increase in electricity generated from coal brought about by the gas crisis in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the ongoing nuclear phase-out and higher electricity exports.

At HAMBORNER’s administrative headquarters, energy consumption was also significantly reduced, and a reduction in energy intensity of 20.8% compared to 2022 and 26.3% compared to the baseline year 2021 was achieved. The decrease is primarily attributable to measures aimed at increasing energy efficiency and led to a reduction in energy-related emissions in the reporting year of around 49% compared to the baseline year 2021.

Detailed consumption and emissions figures as well as additional information on the progress made in the area of sustainability management are included in the report, which can be downloaded at https://www.hamborner.de/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports.html. In addition, a separate report taking into account the Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations of the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) is also available.

Further explanations of the terms and key figures presented can be found in the Glossary on the company’s website.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Investor Relations, Financing & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32

Mail: info@ir.hamborner.de

Web: www.hamborner.de

Timo Kappius

Senior Manager Sustainability & ESG

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-47

Mail: esg@hamborner.de

Web: www.hamborner.de