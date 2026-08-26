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BVB Aktie 1131616 / DE0005493092

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26.08.2026 15:31:44

EQS-News: Ground-breaking ceremony for the BVB Health Centre

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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ground-breaking ceremony for the BVB Health Centre

26.08.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The next milestone for the major medical construction project in Dortmund-Brackel: following the transfer of the land in December 2025, the official ground-breaking ceremony marks the ‘BVB Health Centre’s’ definitive transition from the planning to the construction phase.

On a plot of around 7,400 square metres directly adjacent to the Hohenbuschei training ground, a two-storey building plus a penthouse floor is to be constructed, offering around 4,270 square metres of usable floor space. Around 2,400 cubic metres of concrete alone will be used for this. Completion of the building is scheduled for the first half of 2028.

“The BVB Health Centre is a project that extends far beyond traditional sport. We want to make the excellent medical care we provide to our professional players accessible to a wider audience. At the same time, in collaboration with Essen University Hospital, we are creating a place where medical care, research and innovation come together in a unique way,” explains Carsten Cramer, CEO of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.

The centre aims to offer a comprehensive range of services in the fields of diagnostics, prediction, prevention, acute care and rehabilitation to the highest standards. Particular emphasis will be placed on the integration of sports medicine and artificial intelligence. The Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (IKIM) at Essen University Hospital plays a key role in this regard.

“Our aim is to combine the standards of elite sport with state-of-the-art medicine and innovative research, and to make this expertise available to as many people as possible. The BVB Health Centre is therefore intended to be a place where elite athletes feel just as well looked after as people who wish to maintain their health, treat ailments or regain their personal fitness following an injury,” adds Sören Asboe, Managing Director of BVB Gesundheitswelt GmbH.

In future, the BVB Health Centre will primarily provide medical care for Borussia Dortmund’s athletes. At the same time, the facility will be open to the people of Dortmund, the wider region and beyond.
Dortmund, August 26th, 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
EQS News ID: 2389186

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389186  26.08.2026 CET/CEST

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