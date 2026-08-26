BVB Aktie 1131616 / DE0005493092
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26.08.2026 15:31:44
EQS-News: Ground-breaking ceremony for the BVB Health Centre
|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The next milestone for the major medical construction project in Dortmund-Brackel: following the transfer of the land in December 2025, the official ground-breaking ceremony marks the ‘BVB Health Centre’s’ definitive transition from the planning to the construction phase.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
|EQS News ID:
|2389186
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389186 26.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo
Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
|
15:31
|EQS-News: Spatenstich für die BVB-Gesundheitswelt (EQS Group)
|
15:31
|EQS-News: Ground-breaking ceremony for the BVB Health Centre (EQS Group)
|
12:29
|EQS-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bernd Geske, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:29
|EQS-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bernd Geske, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.08.26
|Borussia Dortmund macht 21,7 Millionen Euro Verlust (Spiegel Online)
|
21.08.26
|BVB-Aktie dennoch etwas fester: Borussia Dortmund verbucht zweistelligen Millionen-Verlust (AWP)
|
21.08.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2025/2026 financial year (EQS Group)
|
21.08.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund meldet vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2025/2026 (EQS Group)