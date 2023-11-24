Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.11.2023 13:12:59

EQS-News: GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX

GRENKE
27.99 CHF 11.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX

24.11.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX

  • GRENKE ranked 3rd place in SDAX of the DVFA Scorecard
  • Score significantly improved to 78.07 %
  • DVFA (German Association of Financial Analysis and Assetmanagement) Scorecard assesses corporate governance of German listed companies

Baden-Baden, November 24, 2023: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, made third place in the SDAX at this years‘ DVFA Scorecard with a score of 78.07 %. Compared to the previous year, GRENKE improved significantly by 3.94 percentage points (2022: 3rd place SDAX, 74.13 %). The DVFA Scorecard annually evaluates the quality of corporate governance of companies listed in the German DAX, MDAX and SDAX.

“We are proud, to have achieved a top position in the SDAX for our corporate governance again”, states Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of GRENKE AG. “A strong corporate governance is the foundation for trust in the capital market and is of high importance to us. The rank we achieved as well as our score underline this impressively.“

This years’ DVFA scorecard was published on November 23, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. The assessment comprised 151 companies situated in Germany, listed in the German DAX, MDAX and SDAX.

The comprehensive results of the DVFA Scorecard are available here (German only):
https://dvfa.de/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Auswertung_DVFA_Scorecard_2023.pdf

 

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact
Investor Relations Team
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email:  investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com
 		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 (0) 171 20 300
Email: presse@grenke.de
 

 

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


24.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1781645

 
End of News EQS News Service

1781645  24.11.2023 CET/CEST

