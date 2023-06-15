EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting



15.06.2023 / 19:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (Company) held in person in Luxembourg on 14 June 2023 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 67.47% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. Shareholders were able to place their votes electronically or by correspondence or proxy.

The AGM ratified and approved the final appointment of John Baker to the Supervisory Board and approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2022 resolving to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2022.

A comprehensive list of the resolutions passed at the Companys AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on our AGM website here.

