Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'303 0.2%  SPI 14'918 0.2%  Dow 34'391 1.2%  DAX 16'290 -0.1%  Euro 0.9753 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'365 -0.3%  Gold 1'959 0.8%  Bitcoin 22'316 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8911 -1.1%  Öl 75.9 3.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aktiensparpläne - ist ein Aktiensparplan sinnvoll für Sie als Anleger?
NASDAQ-Aktie Tesla: Model S & Model X mit neuer Autopilot-Hardware ausgestattet
Australischer e-dollar wird eingeführt: Australische Notenbank wartet mit erster Devisentransaktion auf
KI-Entwicklung pausiert zum Schutze der Gesellschaft? - CEO von Palantir vermutet anderen Grund
Ausblick: Adobe präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528SoftwareONE49645150Credit Suisse1213853VAT31186490NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Global Fashion Group Aktie [Valor: 48524147 / ISIN: LU2010095458]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.06.2023 19:31:20

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting

Global Fashion Group
0.62 EUR -6.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting

15.06.2023 / 19:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (Company) held in person in Luxembourg on 14 June 2023 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 67.47% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. Shareholders were able to place their votes electronically or by correspondence or proxy.

The AGM ratified and approved the final appointment of John Baker to the Supervisory Board and approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2022 resolving to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2022.

A comprehensive list of the resolutions passed at the Companys AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on our AGM website here.

---Ends---


 About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets across LATAM, SEA and ANZ. From our people to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our three e-commerce platforms: Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to over 800 million consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFGs platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. As part of the Groups vision is to be the #1 online destination for fashion & lifestyle in growth markets, we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.  (ISIN: LU2010095458.)

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com


Contacts:
Media: Jovana Lakcevic, press@global-fashion-group.com
Investors: Saori McKinnon, investors@global-fashion-group.com

 


15.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1658537

 
End of News EQS News Service

1658537  15.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658537&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten