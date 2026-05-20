EQS-News: Global Fashion Group concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Global Fashion Group concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting



20.05.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Global Fashion Group concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting Luxembourg, 20 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (the “Company” or “GFG”) held in person in Luxembourg on 20 May 2026 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 58.32% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM.



The AGM approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2025, resolved to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2025, approved the revised Remuneration Policy and granted a new authorisation to the Management Board to acquire up to 20% of the Company’s fully paid-up common shares.



A comprehensive list of all the resolutions passed at GFG’s AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on the



FURTHER INFORMATION



For inquiries, please contact:

Saori McKinnon

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

investors@global-fashion-group.com

press@global-fashion-group.com



About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group (“GFG”) is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA. GFG exists to empower its people, customers and partners to express their true selves through fashion. GFG’s three ecommerce platforms – THE ICONIC, Dafiti and ZALORA – offer a curated assortment of international, local and own brands to a diverse market of 700 million consumers. Through a seamless and inspiring customer journey, powered by a blend of data-driven insights and local expertise, GFG’s platforms deliver an exceptional customer experience from discovery to delivery. GFG’s vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in its markets, and is committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything it does. (ISIN: LU2010095458)



For more information visit: – The Annual General Meeting (“”) of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (the “” or “”) held in person in Luxembourg on 20 May 2026 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 58.32% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM.The AGM approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2025, resolved to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2025, approved the revised Remuneration Policy and granted a new authorisation to the Management Board to acquire up to 20% of the Company’s fully paid-up common shares.A comprehensive list of all the resolutions passed at GFG’s AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on the Company website Head of Investor Relations & CommunicationsGlobal Fashion Group (“GFG”) is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA. GFG exists to empower its people, customers and partners to express their true selves through fashion. GFG’s three ecommerce platforms – THE ICONIC, Dafiti and ZALORA – offer a curated assortment of international, local and own brands to a diverse market of 700 million consumers. Through a seamless and inspiring customer journey, powered by a blend of data-driven insights and local expertise, GFG’s platforms deliver an exceptional customer experience from discovery to delivery. GFG’s vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in its markets, and is committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything it does. (ISIN: LU2010095458)For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com

20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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