19.05.2023 10:59:55

EQS-News: GK Software SE: Appointment of a new supervisory board

GK SOFTWARE
185.27 CHF 29.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Personnel
GK Software SE: Appointment of a new supervisory board

19.05.2023 / 10:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  • Collective resignation of the company's Supervisory Board
  • Court-appointed new Supervisory Board

The previous Supervisory Board of GK Software SE, consisting of Dr Phillip Reimann (Chairman), Thomas Bleier and Herbert Zinn, resigned as of 16 May 2023. The Supervisory Board's resignation is in accordance with the agreement with the new strategic major shareholder Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd. Subsequently, a new three-member Supervisory Board was appointed by court until the next Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023, comprising Dr Anke Nestler (Senior Managing Director of FTI Consulting Deutschland GmbH), Nicholas Fraser (Corporate Executive Officer of Fujitsu Limited) and John Pink (Vice President and Global Head of Consumer Experience of Fujitsu Uvance). The new Supervisory Board will stand for election at the company's Annual General Meeting.

The Executive Board of GK Software SE would like to express its gratitude to the previous members of the Supervisory Board for their excellent support and advise over the past years and for their extensive and goal-oriented efforts to support the company's growth. Through their personal commitment as well as their profound experience and knowledge, the outgoing Supervisory Board members have, time and time again, made invaluable contributions to the company and are unequivocally tied to GK becoming the international market leader it is today. Now, the Executive Board welcomes the incoming Supervisory Board members and is looking forward to working with them.

 

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences. 

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

GK Software SE

Dr. René Schiller

Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264

Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15

E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com

 


19.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
E-mail: info@gk-software.com
Internet: www.gk-software.com
ISIN: DE0007571424
WKN: 757142
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1635395

 
End of News EQS News Service

1635395  19.05.2023 CET/CEST

