|
10.05.2024 07:30:04
EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes 3-month report 2024
|
EQS-News: Gesco SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Prime Standard-listed GESCO SE, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders, today published its 3-month report 2024.
The current development of business figures is characterised by the recessionary trends in Germany and particularly in the mechanical engineering sector and the continuing instability of the global situation. The demand situation at our subsidiaries is mixed. While some subsidiaries continue to be confronted with low demand, others are already showing signs of stabilisation and, in some cases, a slight improvement.
After the first quarter of 2024 developed cautiously as expected and there is currently only a moderate upturn, we continue to expect economic activity to pick up in the second half of the year. In addition to the corresponding forecasts from economic institutes and industry experts, our order intake is also slowly picking up. In the reporting period, it was higher than sales in all segments and was 14.5% higher than sales for the Group as a whole.
The forecast for the 2024 financial year therefore remains unchanged: The Executive Board anticipates an increase in sales to € 570 - 590 million (2023: € 561 million) and Group earnings (after minority interests) of € 26 - 28 million (2023: € 20.9 million).
The full 3-month report 2024 is available at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
1) After minority interests2) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date3) Number on the balance sheet date
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process, resource, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
10.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1899885
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1899885 10.05.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Gesco AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes 3-month report 2024 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: GESCO SE veröffentlicht 3-Monatsbericht 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO SE gibt Ergebnis des Aktienrückkaufprogramms bekannt (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO SE announces result of the share buyback programme (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-PVR: GESCO SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-PVR: GESCO SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Gesco-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-HV: GESCO SE: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 29.05.2024 in Essen mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)