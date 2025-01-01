|
01.01.2025
EQS-News: GESCO SE is re-segmenting its investment portfolio and revising its external image
Gesco SE
This repositioning follows the recent M&A activities and will ensure greater transparency, comparability and balance within the segments in future. The three segments also reflect the strategic focus on customer-oriented business models with high added value in the fields of industrial processes, products and projects.
From now on, GESCO will be organised into the following three segments:
"The new segment structure is a strategic step that will allow us to focus our activities much better as an industrial holding company with a long-term orientation," says Johannes Pfeffer, CEO of GESCO SE. "We are confident that the new structure will enable us to leverage internal synergies. At the same time, the increased homogeneity within the segments will increase transparency for our shareholders regarding the economic development of the subsidiaries."
"For the first time in the Company's 35-year history, GESCO is changing its corporate design," adds CFO Andrea Holzbaur. "It stands for modern appeal and dynamism, which we are driving forward within the Group. Overall, we want to become more efficient, more transparent and even more international. That is why we have deliberately decided in favour of English names for our segments."
The new segment structure will apply from 1 January 2025. The 2024 annual financial statements, which will be published on 29 April 2025, will therefore still reflect the old segment structure.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process, resource, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.
Contact GESCO:
Peter Alex
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
01.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Analysen zu Gesco AG
