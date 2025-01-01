EQS-News: GESCO SE is re-segmenting its investment portfolio and revising its external image

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GESCO SE is re-segmenting its investment portfolio and revising its external image



01.01.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New segment structure ensures greater transparency

Orientation along relevant sales markets and business models

New external image conveys modern appeal and dynamism

As of today, GESCO SE is presenting itself with a new, rejuvenated image. In this context, the new segmentation of its portfolio companies was also presented. The segments are now more clearly organised, especially for investors. They are orientated towards known sales markets and are even more closely aligned with the respective business models of the individual subsidiaries. This repositioning follows the recent M&A activities and will ensure greater transparency, comparability and balance within the segments in future. The three segments also reflect the strategic focus on customer-oriented business models with high added value in the fields of industrial processes, products and projects. From now on, GESCO will be organised into the following three segments: Materials Refinement & Distribution : This segment comprises the companies Doerrenberg, PGW and Funke. These companies generate added value for customers through complex production processes and the ability to deliver highly specialised primary materials and semi-finished products at short notice. They are characterised both by their ability to master global supply chains and by ensuring the highest quality standards in their processes. Their diversification in terms of different sales markets and global customers makes them more resilient to economic fluctuations.

: This segment comprises the companies Doerrenberg, PGW and Funke. These companies generate added value for customers through complex production processes and the ability to deliver highly specialised primary materials and semi-finished products at short notice. They are characterised both by their ability to master global supply chains and by ensuring the highest quality standards in their processes. Their diversification in terms of different sales markets and global customers makes them more resilient to economic fluctuations. Lifescience & Healthcare : This segment comprises the companies Setter, INEX and Amtrion. The companies in this segment offer customised products and solutions. They are aimed at the rapidly growing healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical and food markets. Thanks to their innovative strength, which is closely aligned with real customer needs, they are well placed to fulfil the increasing requirements in these important areas.

: This segment comprises the companies Setter, INEX and Amtrion. The companies in this segment offer customised products and solutions. They are aimed at the rapidly growing healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical and food markets. Thanks to their innovative strength, which is closely aligned with real customer needs, they are well placed to fulfil the increasing requirements in these important areas. Industrial Assets & Infrastructure: With SVT, MAE and Kesel, this segment includes companies that are leaders in mechanical and plant engineering within their infrastructure markets. They are all globally positioned, relevant players on international markets. Their excellent skills in managing large and complex projects help them to fulfil even highly individual customer requirements efficiently and on time. "The new segment structure is a strategic step that will allow us to focus our activities much better as an industrial holding company with a long-term orientation," says Johannes Pfeffer, CEO of GESCO SE. "We are confident that the new structure will enable us to leverage internal synergies. At the same time, the increased homogeneity within the segments will increase transparency for our shareholders regarding the economic development of the subsidiaries." "For the first time in the Company's 35-year history, GESCO is changing its corporate design," adds CFO Andrea Holzbaur. "It stands for modern appeal and dynamism, which we are driving forward within the Group. Overall, we want to become more efficient, more transparent and even more international. That is why we have deliberately decided in favour of English names for our segments." The new segment structure will apply from 1 January 2025. The 2024 annual financial statements, which will be published on 29 April 2025, will therefore still reflect the old segment structure. About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process, resource, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector. Contact GESCO: Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18

E-Mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de

01.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

