Gesco Aktie [Valor: 13790258 / ISIN: DE000A1K0201]
13.06.2023 17:33:33

EQS-News: GESCO SE: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

Gesco
23.97 CHF -3.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Personnel
GESCO SE: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

13.06.2023 / 17:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klaus Möllerfriedrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GESCO SE, announced at yesterday's Annual General Meeting that he would be handing over the chairmanship of the Company's Supervisory Board to new hands following the Annual General Meeting. However, he will remain a regular member of the Supervisory Board.

The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board is the long-standing Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr Stefan Heimöller. Mr Jens Große-Allermann was elected as his deputy.

Mr Möllerfriedrich is the founder of GESCO and has chaired the Supervisory Board since the beginning. The change that has now taken place was prepared in the long term and was already announced at the last Supervisory Board elections in 2020.

The CEO of the Company Ralph Rumberg paid tribute to him yesterday with the following words: "After 34 years in the chairmanship of GESCO, you have decided to take a step back. You are gradually handing over the management of your life's work into well-trusted and long-known hands. And you will remain with us on the Supervisory Board. That's what I call entrepreneurship par excellence. Dear Mr Möllerfriedrich, on behalf of all GESCOians I would like to thank you most sincerely. For 34 years of GESCO!

The shareholders present yesterday joined in the thanks with great applause.

 

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process, resource and healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de


13.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GESCO SE
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1656227

 
End of News EQS News Service

1656227  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

