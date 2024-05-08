|
08.05.2024 11:05:06
EQS-News: GESCO SE announces result of the share buyback programme
EQS-News: Gesco SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
GESCO SE, which is listed in the Prime Standard, has completed its share buyback programme announced on 28 March 2024. In the course of the voluntary public share buyback offer, the Company was offered a total of 526,647 GESCO shares at a purchase price of EUR 17.80 per share. The buyback offer was limited to 500,000 shares. This results in a repartition rate (reduction of demand to the amount of the available offer) of 94.9%. Including the shares already held before the share buyback offer, the Company currently holds 511,314 treasury shares; this corresponds to 4.72% of the share capital.
"GESCO is a group of very substantial companies," explains CFO Andrea Holzbaur. "The buyback is a very value-enhancing measure for our shareholders, regardless of how the shares are utilised later on."
The Annual General Meeting resolution of 18 June 2020 sets the framework for the possible uses of the repurchased shares; among other things, the shares can be used as acquisition currency when acquiring new companies. There is currently no corresponding utilisation resolution.
Further information on the share buyback programme can be found on the Company's website (www.gesco.de) under "Investor Relations - Share Buyback".
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1898773
