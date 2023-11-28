|
28.11.2023 10:25:19
EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Green electricity from wind for German production sites
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Gerresheimer: Green electricity from wind for German production sites
Düsseldorf, Germany, November 28, 2023. Gerresheimer, the innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has signed a long-term electricity supply agreement with PNE AG, an international project planning company and wind turbine operator. The power purchase agreement (PPA), which covers around 35 GWh of wind power per year, will enable Gerresheimer to reduce its CO2 emissions by around 18,000 t* each year starting in 2024. As a result of the deal, the company will also further increase green power as a share of the energy supplied to its German production sites. Gerresheimer has pledged to meet ambitious sustainability targets as part of its formula g corporate strategy. By 2030, the company aims to switch its entire electricity supply to renewable sources.
“The power purchase agreement with PNE AG is another important building block in expanding green power as a share of the supply of energy to our German locations,” says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “EcoDesign, green energy, and the use of the latest production technology are the key factors for us in reducing our CO2 emissions by 50 % by 2030.”
“We are seeing growing interest from industrial companies in PPAs with higher volumes and longer terms,” says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. “Companies like Gerresheimer are thus actively shaping their own energy transition and securing long-term capacities for clean electricity at attractive conditions in a volatile market environment.”
Green electricity makes up rising share of Gerresheimer’s energy supply
Gerresheimer’s glass production locations in Essen, Lohr, and Tettau, which are particularly energy-intensive, will benefit from the PPA. The medical systems' production sites in Bünde, Pfreimd, and Wackersdorf are set to benefit as well.
The newly signed PPA and other planned projects are expected to push green electricity as a share of the power supplied to Gerresheimer production sites worldwide to over 50 % by the end of 2024. By 2030, 100 % of the power supply should come from renewable sources.
In June 2023, Gerresheimer signed a 32 GWh PPA with the operator of a hybrid wind and solar farm in India, which will supply electricity to the production site in Kosamba.
*Calculation basis: Market-based method in accordance with the GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance.
About the PNE Group
Contact Gerresheimer AG
28.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-314
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|bernhard.wolf@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|MDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1783483
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1783483 28.11.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG
|27.11.23
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.23
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.23
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.23
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
