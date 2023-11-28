EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Green electricity from wind for German production sites

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): ESG

Gerresheimer: Green electricity from wind for German production sites



28.11.2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST

Gerresheimer: Green electricity from wind for German production sites

Agreement signed with PNE AG to supply around 35 GWh per year

CO 2 emissions to be cut by around 18,000 t

Gerresheimer increases share of green power in energy supply

Goal for 2030: 100 % electricity from renewable sources

Düsseldorf, Germany, November 28, 2023. Gerresheimer, the innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has signed a long-term electricity supply agreement with PNE AG, an international project planning company and wind turbine operator. The power purchase agreement (PPA), which covers around 35 GWh of wind power per year, will enable Gerresheimer to reduce its CO 2 emissions by around 18,000 t* each year starting in 2024. As a result of the deal, the company will also further increase green power as a share of the energy supplied to its German production sites. Gerresheimer has pledged to meet ambitious sustainability targets as part of its formula g corporate strategy. By 2030, the company aims to switch its entire electricity supply to renewable sources.

“The power purchase agreement with PNE AG is another important building block in expanding green power as a share of the supply of energy to our German locations,” says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “EcoDesign, green energy, and the use of the latest production technology are the key factors for us in reducing our CO 2 emissions by 50 % by 2030.”

“We are seeing growing interest from industrial companies in PPAs with higher volumes and longer terms,” says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. “Companies like Gerresheimer are thus actively shaping their own energy transition and securing long-term capacities for clean electricity at attractive conditions in a volatile market environment.”

Green electricity makes up rising share of Gerresheimer’s energy supply

Gerresheimer’s glass production locations in Essen, Lohr, and Tettau, which are particularly energy-intensive, will benefit from the PPA. The medical systems' production sites in Bünde, Pfreimd, and Wackersdorf are set to benefit as well.

The newly signed PPA and other planned projects are expected to push green electricity as a share of the power supplied to Gerresheimer production sites worldwide to over 50 % by the end of 2024. By 2030, 100 % of the power supply should come from renewable sources.

In June 2023, Gerresheimer signed a 32 GWh PPA with the operator of a hybrid wind and solar farm in India, which will supply electricity to the production site in Kosamba.



*Calculation basis: Market-based method in accordance with the GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

www.pne-ag.com



About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health and cosmetics industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and administration of drugs to the patient. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

www.gerresheimer.com

