16.07.2025 19:30:03

EQS-News: Gerresheimer ends discussions with private equity investors about a potential takeover offer

Gerresheimer
42.91 CHF -4.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision
Gerresheimer ends discussions with private equity investors about a potential takeover offer

16.07.2025 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer ends discussions with private equity investors about a potential takeover offer

  • Continuation not in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders
  • Focus on implementation of growth strategy
  • Strategic review of Moulded Glass to be accelerated
  • Capital Market Day with strategy update in October

Duesseldorf, July 16, 2025. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has ended the discussions with private equity investors on a potential takeover offer that have been ongoing since the beginning of 2025. After a thorough analysis of the current state of the discussions, Gerresheimer believes that a continuation of the talks is not in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. Gerresheimer will continue to focus on the company’s strategic direction and the implementation of global growth projects, particularly in the area of systems and solutions for biologics, independent of the termination of the discussions. The company will provide a strategy update at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025. Among other things, the results of the strategic review of the Moulded Glass business and a new segmentation to improve transparency towards the capital market will be presented. Gerresheimer's growth prospects are positive. In the mid-term, the company expects organic revenue growth of 6-9% and an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25%.   

“We have come to the conclusion that a continuation of the discussions is not in the best interest of our company and its stakeholders”, said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “Our focus remains firmly on our operating business and consistently implementing our corporate strategy to lead the company on a on a sustainable profitable growth path.”

Strategic review of Moulded Glass to be accelerated

The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma has added further primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems to the Gerresheimer Group's product portfolio. The combined portfolio offers new opportunities for system integration for high-value plastic solutions. In addition, the acquisition has created a strong, independent and globally active moulded glass unit with a diversified product portfolio for primary glass packaging for the pharma, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. Gerresheimer had already announced that new options for the strategic alignment of the combined molded glass business were being evaluated. This strategic review is to be accelerated in the coming months.

Strategy update in October 2025

Gerresheimer will present the outcome of the evaluation at the latest at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025 as part of a strategy update for the combined business. In addition, the company will present a new segmentation of the business divisions with the aim of creating greater transparency in the financial reporting on the operating performance of certain areas of the company at the CMD. The company will also provide insights into high-growth areas of the business, including systems and solutions for biologics and other high-value solutions. 

Positive mid- and long-term outlook

Gerresheimer's mid- and long-term growth prospects are positive. The Group has a broad portfolio of systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industry with an increasing share of specific solutions for biologics and other high-value solutions. The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma has also further expanded the portfolio and opened new opportunities for system integration.

In the mid-term, the company expects organic revenue growth of 6 - 9% and an organic Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 - 25%.

 

About Gerresheimer 
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).    
www.gerresheimer.com 

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer Press  
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com                          		 Marion Stolzenwald
Senior Manager Corporate Communication
T +49 172 2424185
marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com
 
Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		 Thomas Rosenke
Senior Manager Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-187
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 

16.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2170846

 
End of News EQS News Service

2170846  16.07.2025 CET/CEST

