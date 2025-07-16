|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.07.2025 19:30:03
EQS-News: Gerresheimer ends discussions with private equity investors about a potential takeover offer
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Strategic Company Decision
Gerresheimer ends discussions with private equity investors about a potential takeover offer
Duesseldorf, July 16, 2025. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, has ended the discussions with private equity investors on a potential takeover offer that have been ongoing since the beginning of 2025. After a thorough analysis of the current state of the discussions, Gerresheimer believes that a continuation of the talks is not in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. Gerresheimer will continue to focus on the company’s strategic direction and the implementation of global growth projects, particularly in the area of systems and solutions for biologics, independent of the termination of the discussions. The company will provide a strategy update at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025. Among other things, the results of the strategic review of the Moulded Glass business and a new segmentation to improve transparency towards the capital market will be presented. Gerresheimer's growth prospects are positive. In the mid-term, the company expects organic revenue growth of 6-9% and an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25%.
“We have come to the conclusion that a continuation of the discussions is not in the best interest of our company and its stakeholders”, said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “Our focus remains firmly on our operating business and consistently implementing our corporate strategy to lead the company on a on a sustainable profitable growth path.”
Strategic review of Moulded Glass to be accelerated
The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma has added further primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems to the Gerresheimer Group's product portfolio. The combined portfolio offers new opportunities for system integration for high-value plastic solutions. In addition, the acquisition has created a strong, independent and globally active moulded glass unit with a diversified product portfolio for primary glass packaging for the pharma, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. Gerresheimer had already announced that new options for the strategic alignment of the combined molded glass business were being evaluated. This strategic review is to be accelerated in the coming months.
Strategy update in October 2025
Gerresheimer will present the outcome of the evaluation at the latest at a Capital Market Day on October 15, 2025 as part of a strategy update for the combined business. In addition, the company will present a new segmentation of the business divisions with the aim of creating greater transparency in the financial reporting on the operating performance of certain areas of the company at the CMD. The company will also provide insights into high-growth areas of the business, including systems and solutions for biologics and other high-value solutions.
Positive mid- and long-term outlook
Gerresheimer's mid- and long-term growth prospects are positive. The Group has a broad portfolio of systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industry with an increasing share of specific solutions for biologics and other high-value solutions. The acquisition of Bormioli Pharma has also further expanded the portfolio and opened new opportunities for system integration.
In the mid-term, the company expects organic revenue growth of 6 - 9% and an organic Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 - 25%.
About Gerresheimer
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG
