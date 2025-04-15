EQS-News: GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16, 2025

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16, 2025



15.04.2025 / 19:32 CET/CEST

Company to Provide an Update on Its GEO-CM04S1 Program,

Including the Recent BARDA Contract Termination

ATLANTA, GA - April 15, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the next Emerging Growth Conference being held April 16-17, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, in real time.

Mr. Dodd will present at 3:40 pm ET on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, focusing on the recent news of the GEO-CM04S1 contract termination from BARDA. Following his presentation, Mr. Dodd will open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Dodd will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. The Company is also developing GEO-MVA, a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

