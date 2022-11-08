EQS-News: Generation Income Properties to Present at Sidoti Virtual Conference

SMI 10'827 0.7%  SPI 13'844 0.8%  Dow 33'161 1.0%  DAX 13'689 1.2%  Euro 0.9929 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'739 0.8%  Gold 1'713 2.3%  Bitcoin 18'201 -10.6%  Dollar 0.9854 0.0%  Öl 95.3 -2.6% 
Generation Income Properties Aktie [Valor: 57624205 / ISIN: US37149D2045]
08.11.2022 22:30:07

Generation Income Properties to Present at Sidoti Virtual Conference

Generation Income Properties
5.05 USD 1.61%
EQS-News: Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties to Present at Sidoti Virtual Conference

08.11.2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (the Company), an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing net leased properties, announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Sobelman, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti virtual conference on November 9 and 10, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 9:15am ET on Wednesday, November 9 and can be accessed live here:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l6wtShDRSV-XaZ81B_hucg

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Companys corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Companys expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control which could have a material adverse effect on the companys business, financial condition, and results of operations. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1 and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

Company Website

https://www.gipreit.com


News Source: News Direct

08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Generation Income Properties
United States
ISIN: US37149D2045
EQS News ID: 1482553

 
End of News EQS News Service

1482553  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1482553&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

