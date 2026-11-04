Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’743 -0.4%  SPI 20’797 -0.3%  Dow 51’787 -0.4%  DAX 25’865 -0.5%  Euro 0.9184 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’145 -0.5%  Gold 3’930 -0.4%  Bitcoin 63’800 1.6%  Dollar 0.8209 0.0%  Öl 104.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Kudelski-Aktie: U-Blox integriert Sicherheitstechnologie in neue Chips
BMW senkt Margenziel und rechnet mit stärkerem Absatzrückgang - Aktie fällt
Lufthansa-Aktie profitiert von strategischem Zukauf in Portugal
Rekordjahr 2024 für ETFs: Warum Obligationen-ETFs überzeugen können
Die am häufigsten geklauten Hotelgegenstände: Das entwenden Gäste am liebsten
Suche...

Fresenius Aktie 159647500 / DE000FRE5EN2

Handeln
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2026 06:45:03

EQS-News: Fresenius Q3/2026

Fresenius
44.88 CHF 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Fresenius Q3/2026 (news with additional features)

04.11.2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius delivers an excellent quarter and is scaling its Growth Vectors - Core EPS guidance improved In Q3/26, Fresenius continued to build on the structural improvements from its #FutureFresenius transformation, delivering healthy organic revenue growth, double-digit Core EPS growth while further improving returns. The company’s Growth Vectors continued to gain share, while the hospital business sustained resilient growth. Based on the upgraded core and the increased strategic flexibility, Fresenius started to scale its Biopharma business through targeted investments.
  • Group revenue1 at €5,803 million with organic growth of 5%1,2 driven by both Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios.
  • Group EBIT1 at €638 million with 10% growth in constant currency driven by Fresenius Kabi’s Growth Vectors, and Fresenius Helios’ excellent EBIT growth despite the usual seasonality in the hospital business; Group EBIT margin1 expansion by 50 bps to 11.0%.
  • Core EPS1,3 growth at 14% in constant currency to €0.72 largely driven by strong operating performance and further reduction of interest expense, reflecting the benefits of continued debt reduction.
  • Group FY/26 guidance on Core EPS growth improved: now expected at the upper half of the 10% to 15% range in constant currency.
  • Group EBIT margin indication raised: now expected above 11.5% (before around 11.5%)
  • ROIC at 7.0%, moving up within the Fresenius Financial Framework ambition range of 6% to 8% reaching its highest level of the decade.
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 2.5x1,4, including about 20bps impact related to mAbxience transaction.

Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius: Fresenius delivered another excellent quarter, underscoring the strength and consistency of our execution. Organic revenue grew by 5%, while EBIT and Core EPS increased by 10% and 14%, respectively, at constant currency. Margins and returns also continued to improve, with ROIC reaching a new high. This performance enables us to improve our Core EPS outlook and raise our Group EBIT margin indication. Our strategy is translating into measurable results. Kabi’s Growth Vectors delivered 9% organic growth, led by Biopharma at 29%, while Helios achieved strong growth and margin expansion. We are progressing #FutureFresenius with disciplined investments, including the acquisition of the remaining 45% of mAbxience and our strategic agreement with WuXi Biologics, which will significantly expand and accelerate our biosimilars pipeline. Fresenius continues to demonstrate resilience, with improving earnings visibility. We have strengthened our core and improved our financial position, laying the foundation for our next phase of profitable, innovation-led growth and sustainable long-term value creation.”

Fresenius entered exclusive development agreement to expand biosimilars pipeline
On November 2, 2026, Fresenius announced that it has entered an exclusive development agreement with WuXi Biologics. This is the largest development agreement announced in the biosimilars industry to date and provides Fresenius with exclusive access to up to 37 potential first-to-market biosimilar candidates to significantly expand Fresenius’ portfolio from 29 marketed and pipeline molecules today to up to 66 in the next decade, addressing more than €370 billion in originator sales. The agreement gives Fresenius full strategic flexibility to select and advance biosimilar candidates to develop, while retaining full commercialization economics of products under the agreement.

Fresenius will determine the long-term manufacturing strategy for each candidate, with optionality to leverage the mAbxience network. The next-generation portfolio spans 13 therapeutic areas and multiple biologic technologies, including monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and fusion proteins. The agreement significantly expands and accelerates Fresenius’ biosimilars pipeline, extending Biopharma growth in the long term beyond its 2030 ambition.

Guidance for Fiscal Year 20261 - Group Core EPS3 guidance improved
Fresenius Group5: organic revenue growth2 in the range of 4% to 7%; constant currency Core EPS3 growth now expected to reach the upper half of the 10% to 15% range; EBIT margin8 above 11.5% expected.
Fresenius Kabi6: organic revenue growth2 in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin1 at the upper end of the 16.5% to 17.0% range expected.
Fresenius Helios7: organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin1 of 10.0% to 10.5%.

Assumptions to guidance: The company acknowledges that the prevailing trends of fast-moving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment continue, resulting in increased volatility and a higher level of operational uncertainty. The guidance does not take into account potential extreme scenarios that could affect the company, its peers, and the healthcare sector as a whole.

Fresenius Group – Business development Q3/26
group revenue1 grew organically by 5%1,2 reaching €5,803 million.
Group EBIT before special items amounted to €638 million, an increase of 10% in constant currency. Growth was supported by both Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios. At Fresenius Kabi, the Growth Vectors – Biopharma, MedTech and Nutrition – showed a particularly strong performance. EBIT growth at Fresenius Helios was strongly positive driven by solid topline growth, continued improvements in cost management, and the effects from the surcharge on invoices of publicly insured patients in Germany recognized under other operating income, which expired at the end of October 2026, as well as positive phasing effects. Group EBIT margin1 improved by 50 bps yoy to 11.0%.
Group Core net income1,3 increased by 14% in constant currency to €403 million based on the operating result and the significant deleveraging in recent years benefitting the interest line supporting the earnings performance.
Group Core EPS1,3 rose by 14% in constant currency to €0.72 and underscores the durable, higher-quality operational performance.

Operating Companies – Business development Q3/26
Fresenius Kabi
Q3/26: Growth Vectors continued to scale through innovation-led growth, contributing more than half to Fresenius Kabi’s overall EBIT, further strengthening Kabi’s earnings and growth profile. Organic revenue growth was at the upper end of the structural growth band of 4% to 7% driven by the Growth Vectors. Biopharma momentum continued. The Growth Vectors’ EBIT margin1 increased by 240 bps to 18.3%, surpassing the FY/26 Fresenius Kabi EBIT guidance range of 16.5% to 17.0%.
Organic revenue growth2 of 6% driven by the Growth Vectors and led by Biopharma; revenue rose to €2,304 million.
Growth Vectors with 9% organic revenue growth2; Biopharma 29%, MedTech 6%, and Nutrition 4%.
  • Biopharma revenue: €296 million, performance was mainly driven by the tocilizumab biosimilar Tyenne and the strong volume uptake for the denosumab products in the U.S.
  • MedTech revenue: €428 million mainly driven by the Ivenix large-volume pump installations in the U.S.; growth across multiple regions supported the overall positive topline performance at MedTech.
  • Nutrition revenue: €646 million supported by strong volume growth in Europe, while performance in China reflected temporary supply- and procurement-related constraints.
Pharma revenue: €935 million, organic revenue grew by 1%2 driven by strong I.V. solutions growth in Europe and broad-based volume growth in the U.S., partially offset by ongoing pricing pressure in the U.S. IV Drugs.
EBIT1 of Fresenius Kabi increased to €391 million or 8% in constant currency. Growth was driven by the strong operational performance coupled with scaling effects and continued productivity gains. The Growth Vectors contributed more than half to Fresenius Kabi’s EBIT, reflecting rising earnings contribution and increased profitability. The EBIT margin1 of 17.0% reflects the strong operating performance and productivity gains.
EBIT1 of the Growth Vectors rose by 27% in constant currency to €251 million mainly driven by the strong development at Biopharma; EBIT margin1 improved by 240 bps to 18.3%, clearly within Fresenius Kabi’s structural margin band of 17% to 19%.
EBIT1 of Pharma decreased 10% in constant currency to €187 million. Positive developments in Europe and good volume demand in the U.S. only partially compensated for pricing pressure in the U.S. The EBIT margin1 was 20.0%. The year-to-date EBIT margin1 was 20.1% and hence well in line with the FY/26 expectations.

Fresenius Helios
Q3/26: Fresenius Helios demonstrated resilience and delivered organic revenue growth within its ambition band, excellent EBIT growth and strong profitability despite the typical third-quarter seasonality in Spain. Helios Germany expanded its EBIT margin by 160 bps to 9.6% year-on-year, supported for the last time from the full-quarter benefit of the reimbursement surcharge. Helios Spain achieved solid revenue growth and a margin in line with third-quarter expectations.
5% organic revenue growth1 mainly driven by favourable pricing and activity levels increasing at both Germany and Spain; revenue1 increased by 4% in constant currency to €3,405 million.
  • Helios Germany’s organic revenue1 grew by 5% to €2,099 million, reflecting positive pricing and solid in-patient admission growth, partly offset by case mix effects from the ongoing shift to Hybrid-DRGs.
  • Helios Spain with organic revenue growth of 5% to €1,307 million driven by positive pricing and good activity levels, as well as contributions from the ORP business. Organic growth was moderated by reduced activity levels in the Colombian hospitals.
  • EBIT1 of Fresenius Helios at €293 million with 19% growth in constant currency. The acceleration comes on the back of the underlying growth, continued cost management, and the positive effects from the surcharge on invoices of publicly insured patients in Germany recognized under other operating income, which expired at the end of October 2026, as well as positive phasing effects.
  • EBIT margin1 improved by 110 bps to 8.6%.
  • EBIT1 of Helios Germany increased by 25% to €202 million driven by the solid topline development and continued cost management as well as the positive effects from the surcharge on invoices of publicly insured patients in Germany; EBIT margin1 improved by 160 bps to 9.6%.
  • EBIT1 of Helios Spain rose by 10% in constant currency to €92 million; EBIT margin1 improved by 40 bps to 7.0% and reflects the solid revenue development translating into good operating leverage.

Regulatory update Germany: The 2027 DRG inflator was set at 4.85% confirming a supportive reimbursement environment. It includes a 3.42% base wage rate net of the statutory deduction, an additional 0.29% tariff effect and an 1.14% one-time base effect.
As part of the emergency care reform, in October, the Bundestag has adopted a draft bill introducing a surcharge per inpatient case from 1 January 2027, providing €450 million in additional funding to non-university hospitals. The law will enter the Bundesrat later this month for final approval.

Footnotes
1 Before special items
2 Organic growth rate adjusted for accounting effects related to Argentina hyperinflation
3 Excluding Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea
4 At average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed acquisitions/divestitures, including lease liabilities, including dividends from Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea, net debt adjusted for the valuation effect of the exchangeable bond
5 2025 base: €22,554 million (revenue), €2.87 (Core EPS)
6 2025 base: €8,612 million (revenue) and €1,413 million (EBIT)
7 2025 base: €13,550 million (revenue) and €1,328 million (EBIT)
8 This metric (EBIT margin) is provided solely for modelling purposes and does not form part of the official guidance; 2025 Base: €2,595 million
Note on the presentation of financial figures
  • If no timeframe is specified, information refers to Q3/26.
  • Unless otherwise stated, growth is compared with the prior year quarter.
  • Consolidated results for Q3/26 as well as for Q3/25 include special items. An overview of the
    results- before and after special items – is available on our website.
  • Growth rates in constant currency of Fresenius Kabi are adjusted. Adjustments relate to the hyperinflation in Argentina. Accordingly, constant currency growth rates of the Fresenius Group are also adjusted.
  • Started with the first quarter of 2026, the amounts presented are rounded commercially which may result in minor deviations from the stated sums in the addition of individual amounts.
  • Information on the performance indicators is available on our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.
Key figures Q3 2026                              
                                 
as of November 4, 2026
 		                              
        Q3/26   Q3/25   Growth Growth   Q1-3/26   Q1-3/25   Growth Growth
                  cc             cc
                                 
                                 
Revenue                                
                                 
Group1 €m     5.803   5.477   6% 4%   17.411   16.679   4% 4%
                                 
Fresenius Kabi1 €m     2.304   2.141   8% 5%   6.699   6.398   5% 6%
  MedTech €m     428   394   9% 6%   1.256   1.185   6% 7%
  Nutrition €m     646   601   8% 4%   1.869   1.794   4% 4%
  Biopharma €m     296   226   31% 29%   793   606   31% 33%
Growth Vectors €m     1.370   1.221   12% 9%   3.918   3.585   9% 10%
  Pharma €m     935   920   2% 0%   2.781   2.813   -1% 0%
Kabi Corporate €m     0   0   -- --   0   0   -- --
                                 
Fresenius Helios €m     3.405   3.240   5% 4%   10.433   10.004   4% 4%
  Helios Germany €m     2.099   2.019   4% 4%   6.287   6.066   4% 4%
  Helios Spain €m     1.307   1.221   7% 5%   4.146   3.938   5% 4%
Helios Corporate €m     0   0   -- --   0   0   -- --
                                 
Group Corporate €m     93   96   -3% -3%   279   277   1% 1%
                                 
Organic revenue growth                              
                                 
Group2 %     5%   6%         5%   6%      
                                 
Fresenius Kabi2 %     6%   7%         6%   6%      
  MedTech %     6%   7%         7%   6%      
  Nutrition %     4%   7%         4%   5%      
  Biopharma %     29%   37%         33%   36%      
Growth vectors %     9%   11%         10%   10%      
  Pharma %     1%   2%         2%   2%      
                                 
Fresenius Helios %     5%   5%         5%   6%      
  Helios Germany %     5%   4%         5%   6%      
  Helios Spain %     5%   7%         4%   6%      
                                 
EBIT                                
                                 
Group €m     638   574   11% 10%   2.035   1.882   8% 9%
                                 
Fresenius Kabi €m     391   358   9% 8%   1.131   1.064   6% 8%
  Growth vectors €m     251   194   29% 27%   680   544   25% 27%
  Pharma €m     187   202   -8% -10%   558   624   -11% -9%
  Kabi Corporate €m     -47   -38   -22% -11%   -107   -104   -- --
                                 
Fresenius Helios €m     293   242   21% 19%   1.034   912   13% 13%
  Helios Germany €m     202   161   25% 25%   548   468   17% 17%
  Helios Spain €m     92   80   15% 10%   486   445   9% 8%
  Helios Corporate €m     -1   1   -175% -175%   0   -1   -- --
                                 
Group Corporate €m     -45   -26   -74% -74%   -130   -94   -38% -38%
                                 
EBIT margin                                 
                                 
Group  %     11,0%   10,5%         11,7%   11,3%      
Fresenius Kabi %     17,0%   16,7%         16,9%   16,6%      
  Growth vectors %     18,3%   15,9%         17,3%   15,2%      
  Pharma %     20,0%   22,0%         20,1%   22,2%      
Fresenius Helios %     8,6%   7,5%         9,9%   9,1%      
  Helios Germany %     9,6%   8,0%         8,7%   7,7%      
  Helios Spain %     7,0%   6,6%         11,7%   11,3%      
                                 
                                 
Net Income                                
                                 
                                 
Net Interest €m     -75   -81   7% 8%   -215   -247   13% 13%
Income Tax €m     -143   -122   -17% -15%   -446   -408   -9% -10%
Core net income3 €m     403   351   15% 14%   1.333   1.179   13% 14%
EPS (Core EPS)3 €/share     0,72   0,62   15% 14%   2,37   2,09   13% 14%
                                 
Operating cash flow4,7 €m     633   758   -17%     1.366   1278   7%  
Free Cash Flow5,7 €m     722   434   66%     926   331   180%  
Net debt/EBITDA (Sept 30 / Dec 31)       2.5x   2.7x         2.5x   2.7x      
ROIC (Sept 30 / Dec 31) %     7,0   6,6         7,0   6,6      
                                 
Employees (Sept 30 / Dec. 31)       179.493   178.394         179.493   178.394      
                                 
   Before special items                                
1 Growth constant currency adjusted for accounting effects related to Argentina hyperinflation                 
2 Growth rate adjusted for accounting effects related to Argentina hyperinflation                     
3 Excluding Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea                        
4 Continuing operations                                
5 FCF after acquisitions, dividends and lease liabilities (continuing operations)                    
6 At average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed acquisitions/divestitures, including lease liabilities,          
  including dividends from Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea, net debt adjusted for the valuation effect of the exchangeable bond.          
7 Prior year figures have been adjusted due to the gradual exit from Fresenius Vamed.                   

Conference call and Audio webcast
As part of the publication of the Q3/26 results, a conference call will be held on November 4, 2026 at
1:30 p.m. CEST / 7:30 a.m. EST. You are cordially invited to follow the conference call in a live audio webcast at https://www.fresenius.com/investors. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.

Media Contact
Edith Müller-Callsen
Group Communications
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
T +49 160 9968 4046
edith.mueller-callsen@fresenius.com

# # #

Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, medical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.

With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673
Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Sara Hennicken, Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl,
Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian Pawlu  
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
Additional features:

File: Fresenius_Headquarters_(c)_Fresenius
File: Fresenius-Flaggen_(c)_Fresenius
File: 20261104_FSE_PressRelease_Q3_2026

04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-97033
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE000FRE5EN2
WKN: FRE5EN
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
EQS News ID: 2427898

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427898  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: NXP: Erholung stösst an ihre Grenzen

Der Halbleiterkonzern hinterlässt mit seinen Quartalszahlen einen gemischten Eindruck: Das Wachstum stimmt, doch beim Ausblick und den Margen blieb eine positive Überraschung aus. Charttechnisch steht die Aktie nun vor einer wichtigen Bewährungsprobe.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
03.11.26 Fresenius Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.26 Fresenius Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.11.26 Fresenius Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.26 Fresenius Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.26 Fresenius Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly im Vergleich: François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel ordnen im aktuellen BX Morningcall Umsatzentwicklung, EBIT, EBIT-Margen, Eigenkapitalrendite, Dividenden und Kursperformance ein. Im Fokus stehen die unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodelle, Erwartungen und Risiken der drei Pharmakonzerne.

Das Gespräch behandelt Novartis nach den angesprochenen Quartalszahlen, Sandoz mit Biosimilars und Nachahmerprodukten sowie Eli Lilly mit hohen Wachstumserwartungen.

Themen im Video:
• Novartis: Quartalszahlen, Margen, Dividende, Performance und CEO-Frage
• Sandoz: Umsatzwachstum, Biosimilars, Margen und Wettbewerb
• Eli Lilly: Wachstumserwartungen, Profitabilität, Dividendenrendite und Bewertungsrisiken
• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.11.26 Logo WHS NanoTrader mit KI: Trading-Strategien erstellen, ohne selbst programmieren zu müssen!
03.11.26 Julius Bär: 16.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Infineon Technologies AG
03.11.26 Marktüberblick: Apple und Palantir nachbörslich schwächer
03.11.26 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
03.11.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung zum Start in den November
02.11.26 Die Ökonomie der Einsamkeit
29.10.26 Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’391.94 19.48 SBBH9U
Short 15’699.96 13.83 SABWMU
Short 16’279.53 8.94 SXB66U
SMI-Kurs: 14’743.09 03.11.2026 17:30:38
Long 14’139.33 19.10 SAB9DU
Long 13’830.77 13.71 SSDNBU
Long 13’254.64 8.97 S8BFJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JP Morgan Chase & Co. verleiht Bayer-Aktie Overweight in jüngster Analyse
Starinvestor Bill Ackman erwartet starkes Börsenjahr 2027 - Wette auf Meta-Aktie
ATX-Papier Wienerberger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Wienerberger von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
Alphabet-Aktie unter Druck: Wie viel verliert Berkshire mit Buffetts Investment?
Apple-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen tiefer: iPhone-Konzern übertrifft die Erwartungen
Bitcoin und Ethereum im Fokus: Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? Das sagen Horsley und Lubin
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Montagmittag
SMI-Papier UBS-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in UBS von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
ATX-Titel voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein voestalpine-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.