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01.10.2026 07:46:23
EQS-News: Fresenius acquires remaining 45% of mAbxience for up to €750 million, taking full ownership of its biosimilars platform
|
EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (XETR: FRE; OTCM: FSNUY) today announced that it has acquired the remaining 45% of mAbxience Holding S.L. (mAbxience) from Insud Pharma S.L. and Invim Corporativo, S.L. for a total consideration of up to €750 million including a contingent payment of €50 million upon site-approvals. The transaction was signed and completed on 30 September 2026 with no regulatory approvals required.
Fresenius acquired a 55% majority stake in mAbxience in August 2022 and has controlled and consolidated the business since then. Full ownership completes that structure: the biosimilars platform is now wholly owned within Fresenius Kabi’s Biopharma business, which covers the full value chain from research through to commercialization.
The acquisition builds on a successful partnership that has already delivered important development, manufacturing, technology-transfer, and regulatory milestones. Taking full ownership gives Fresenius the entire economic benefit of the platform and greater strategic flexibility to invest in manufacturing capacity, select future biosimilar opportunities, and pursue licensing partnerships at a time when a large wave of biologics is losing exclusivity. This fast-growing market is expected to grow approximately six times by 2035 to more than €180 billion. Bringing the organizations together under full ownership creates a stronger platform to enhance quality, supply resilience, and operational freedom, while supporting future innovation, and broader patient access to high-quality biosimilars. The transaction is consistent with the capital allocation priorities set out under #FutureFresenius.
Michael Sen, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius, said: “Completing the acquisition of mAbxience marks the next milestone in building a leading, vertically integrated biopharma business at scale. When we first invested in mAbxience four years ago, the market opportunity was promising but still evolving. Our initial majority stake gave us access to a highly competitive platform while managing risk. Since then, the market has developed strongly, mAbxience has delivered, and Fresenius now has the financial strength to take this next step. Full ownership gives us complete control over cost, capacity and launch timing, and full economic benefit, as the next wave of biologics loses exclusivity. For patients, that means dependable access to high-quality biosimilars; for shareholders, it is a disciplined investment in a business we know well.”
Jurgen Van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience, said: “mAbxience was founded to serve patients, while proving that world-class biologics could be developed and manufactured at a cost the world could afford. Since 2022, our partnership with Fresenius has demonstrated the strength of combining our people, expertise, and capabilities. I would also like to recognize and thank Insud Pharma for its support and commitment over the past decade. The success of mAbxience today is built on the vision, dedication and hard work of many people who have contributed to this journey from the very beginning. Full ownership is the natural next step and creates an even stronger platform for innovation, growth, and long-term impact for patients, customers, and partners. As we begin this next chapter together, we will continue to build on the entrepreneurial spirit, scientific expertise, and commitment to patients that have driven mAbxience’s success.”
mAbxience is a leading global biopharmaceutical company that operates three multi-product state-of-the-art drug substance facilities in Spain and Latin America and employs over 1,300 people. mAbxience develops and manufactures biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and provides contract development and manufacturing services to partners. In 2025 mAbxience generated more than €320 million in revenue and contributed earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin that was accretive to the overall Fresenius Kabi margin. Its portfolio comprises four products on the market and eight candidates in development. Together with Fresenius Kabi’s development, regulatory, and commercial capabilities it covers the full value chain from laboratory to patient.
Jurgen Van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience, will continue to lead the business, reporting to Dr. Sang-Jin Pak, President Biopharma at Fresenius.
Full ownership positions the platform for further scale, including pipeline expansion opportunities, within Fresenius’ unchanged financial framework.
Financial Considerations
Guidance: No change to full-year 2026 guidance or to the 2030 Biopharma ambition of approximately doubling revenue compared with 2025 at an EBIT margin of around 20%.
Notes to Editors
# # #
About mAbxience
With over fifteen years of expertise, mAbxience's mission is clear: to provide accessible, affordable medicines across the globe, aiming to enhance quality of life by ensuring universal access to high-caliber medicines. With four approved products and a robust pipeline in development, mAbxience has established a B2B presence in over 100 markets. Alongside this, the company has formed a network with more than 40 partners and built a dedicated team of over 1,300 professionals. Its three multiproduct facilities, located in Europe and South America, have obtained GMP approval from esteemed regulatory bodies, including the FDA, EMA and others. Furthermore, as a global biopharmaceutical expert, mAbxience specializes in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, utilizing advanced technology and innovative platforms to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions.
For more information, visit www.mabxience.com or connect with mAbxience on LinkedIn.
About Fresenius
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Contacts
Additional features:
File: 20261001_FSE_PressRelease_mAbxience
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-97033
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FRE5EN2
|WKN:
|FRE5EN
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
|EQS News ID:
|2408344
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2408344 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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07:46
|EQS-News: Fresenius acquires remaining 45% of mAbxience for up to €750 million, taking full ownership of its biosimilars platform (EQS Group)
|
07:46
|EQS-News: Fresenius erwirbt verbleibende 45 % an mAbxience für bis zu 750 Mio. € und erhält vollständige Kontrolle über seine Biosimilars-Plattform (EQS Group)
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