Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’659 0.2%  SPI 15’337 0.1%  Dow 39’314 -0.4%  DAX 18’311 0.3%  Euro 0.9773 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’052 0.2%  Gold 2’187 0.7%  Bitcoin 63’994 1.7%  Dollar 0.9003 0.1%  Öl 86.8 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Galderma133539272Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Reddit133254246
Top News
Ausblick: RATIONAL gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Dienstagvormittag entwickeln
RBC Capital Markets veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Outperform
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) bescheinigt Buy für Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) vergibt Buy
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

freenet Aktie [Valor: 10575025 / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.03.2024 10:27:32

EQS-News: freenet confirms the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 1.77 and the 2024 guidance

finanzen.net zero freenet-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

freenet
22.12 CHF -10.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
freenet confirms the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 1.77 and the 2024 guidance

26.03.2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Büdelsdorf, 26 March 2024 - Following the adoption of the consolidated financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2023 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the company's Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year published on 29 February 2024, the dividend proposal of 1.77 euros and the forecast for the 2024 financial year.

2023 Annual report of freenet AG for download

All information relating to the 2023 financial year can be found at fn.de/23fy. This includes statements by members of the Executive Board on the past financial year and the 2023 Annual report for download.

 

Contact
freenet AG
Investor Relations & ESG Reporting
Phone: +49 (0) 40/ 513 06 778
ir@freenet.ag
fn.de/investors


26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1867489

 
End of News EQS News Service

1867489  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867489&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu freenet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten