26.03.2024 10:27:32
EQS-News: freenet confirms the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 1.77 and the 2024 guidance
EQS-News: freenet AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Büdelsdorf, 26 March 2024 - Following the adoption of the consolidated financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2023 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the company's Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year published on 29 February 2024, the dividend proposal of 1.77 euros and the forecast for the 2024 financial year.
2023 Annual report of freenet AG for download
All information relating to the 2023 financial year can be found at fn.de/23fy. This includes statements by members of the Executive Board on the past financial year and the 2023 Annual report for download.
Contact
26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 51306-778
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 51306-970
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1867489
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1867489 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
EQS-News: freenet confirms the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 1.77 and the 2024 guidance
EQS-News: freenet bestätigt die vorläufigen Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2023, den Dividendenvorschlag von 1,77 Euro sowie die Prognose 2024
