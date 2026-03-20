freenet Aktie 10575025 / DE000A0Z2ZZ5
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20.03.2026 08:30:53
EQS-News: freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year
|
EQS-News: freenet AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year
Buedelsdorf, 20 March 2026 - Following the approval of the consolidated financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2025 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the company's Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 25 February 2026, the proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and the guidance for the 2026 financial year.
All information relating to the 2025 financial year can be found at fn.de/fy25. This includes statements from the Executive Board on the 2025 financial year and the 2025 annual report.
Contact
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)40/ 513 06 778
Mail: ir@freenet.ag
Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 777
E-Mail: pr@freenet.ag
20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2294902
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294902 20.03.2026 CET/CEST