EQS-News: freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year



20.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year

Buedelsdorf, 20 March 2026 - Following the approval of the consolidated financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2025 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the company's Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 25 February 2026, the proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and the guidance for the 2026 financial year.

All information relating to the 2025 financial year can be found at fn.de/fy25. This includes statements from the Executive Board on the 2025 financial year and the 2025 annual report.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40/ 513 06 778

Mail: ir@freenet.ag

Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 777

E-Mail: pr@freenet.ag