EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

06.02.2024 / 17:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board

Berlin, February 6, 2024
In today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Johannes Boot as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Johannes Boot has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2023. He is Chief Investment Officer of the investment management company Lotus Investment Management, which works for the major shareholder Dr. Dirk Markus, who holds a 25.34% stake in the company via Olive Tree Invest GmbH.

The previous Chairman, Dr. Alexander Granderath, had previously informed the Board of his intention to resign from  the chairmanship for personal reasons. Dr. Granderath, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding since November 2020, remains a member of the Supervisory Board. Klaus Röhrig has been elected as the Deputy Chairman, having been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2013 and previously holding the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board from 2013 to 2020.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board express gratitude to Dr. Granderath for his successful tenure as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for Francotyp-Postalia and look forward to working together with Mr. Boot in this position.

 

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 250 million.

 For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1831731

 
End of News EQS News Service

1831731  06.02.2024 CET/CEST

