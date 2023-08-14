Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'093 0.1%  SPI 14'634 0.1%  Dow 35'281 0.3%  DAX 15'883 0.3%  Euro 0.9606 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'327 0.1%  Gold 1'913 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'780 0.4%  Dollar 0.8780 0.2%  Öl 86.4 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Opendoor Technologies58935107BACHEM117649372
Top News
TAG Immobilien-Aktie unter Druck: TAG Immobilien verdient im ersten Quartal operativ weniger
Shell-Aktie tiefer: Shell mit Klage von Texas konfrontiert
EPH-Aktie: Laufzeiten bestehender Anleihen sollen verlängert werden
Wirtschaftsexperte Mohamed El-Erian: Fed sollte eine höhere Inflation akzeptieren
Rohstoffpreise am Montagmittag
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Francotyp-Postalia Aktie [Valor: 2792222 / ISIN: DE000FPH9000]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.08.2023 13:54:29

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 41st interim report

Francotyp-Postalia
3.11 CHF -19.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 41st interim report

14.08.2023 / 13:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares 41st interim report

In the period from August 7, 2023 up to and including August 11 2023, a total of 9,319 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
August 07, 2023 1,300 3.36000 4,368.00 XETR
August 07, 2023 1,419 3.34000 4,739.46 XGAT
August 08, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
August 08, 2023 1,400 3.34000 4,676.00 XGAT
August 09, 2023 1,300 3.36000 4,368.00 XETR
August 09, 2023 1,400 3.34000 4,676.00 XGAT
August 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
August 10, 2023 1,300 3.26000 4,238.00 XGAT
August 11, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
August 11, 2023 1,200 3.32000 3,984.00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including August 11, 2023 amounts to 390,780 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

14.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1703257

 
End of News EQS News Service

1703257  14.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1703257&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:21 UBS KeyInvest: Zinshoffnungen und Zinsskepsis geben sich die Hand
09:42 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2023
08:46 Zinssorgen flammen wieder auf
11.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Meyer Burger Technology
10.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
10.08.23 Überproportionale Partizipation mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
10.08.23 Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'567.22 19.86 RSSM1U
Short 11'811.16 13.82 A0SSMU
Short 12'260.53 8.83 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'093.08 14.08.2023 13:49:34
Long 10'658.75 19.18 XFSSMU
Long 10'420.94 13.57 5SSMWU
Long 9'990.92 8.97 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie stabil: Novartis hat die Übernahme von Chinook Therapeutics abgeschlossen - Swissmedic-Zulassung für Cosentyx
UBS-Aktie dennoch im Plus: CS-Kleinanleger reichen gegen UBS-Übernahme Klage ein
Analystin warnt vor überschwenglicher Euphorie am Aktienmarkt - sieht Parallelen zur Dotcom-Blase
EMS-Chemie-Aktie gesucht: EMS-Verwaltungsrat erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
Franken-Stärke auf dem Prüfstand: Wie steht es um den "sicheren Hafen"?
Ray Dalio: Darum wird die US-Wirtschaft nicht stärker durch die Zinserhöhungen belastet
Vorsichtige Erholung trotz anhaltender Konjunktursorgen: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Bitcoin auf Ethereum (BTC20) steigt am 2. Listungstag 600 %
Shell-Aktie tiefer: Shell mit Klage von Texas konfrontiert
JPMorgan-Analyst erwartet Rezession in den USA - pessimistisch für Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit