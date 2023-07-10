EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 36th interim report

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 36th interim report



10.07.2023 / 19:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 36th interim report

In the period from July 3, 2023 up to and including July 7, 2023, a total of 4,768 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) July 03, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR July 03, 2023 1,668 3.22000 5,370.96 XGAT July 04, 2023 174 3.14000 546.36 XETR July 04, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT July 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR July 05, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT July 06, 2023 120 3.30000 396.00 XETR July 06, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT July 07, 2023 1,200 3.30000 3,960.00 XETR July 07, 2023 1,606 3.28000 5,267.68 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including July 7, 2023 amounts to 340,680 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com