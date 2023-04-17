SMI 11'305 -0.3%  SPI 14'835 -0.2%  Dow 33'886 -0.4%  DAX 15'779 -0.2%  Euro 0.9814 -1.2%  EStoxx50 4'372 -0.4%  Gold 2'000 -0.2%  Bitcoin 26'465 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8967 0.2%  Öl 85.8 -1.0% 
Francotyp-Postalia Aktie [Valor: 2792222 / ISIN: DE000FPH9000]
17.04.2023 15:11:20

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 24th interim report

Francotyp-Postalia
3.11 CHF -19.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 24th interim report

17.04.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares 24th interim report

In the period from April 10, 2023 up to and including April 14, 2023, a total of 11,947 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
April 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0,00 XETR
April 10, 2023 - 0.00000 0,00 XGAT
April 11, 2023 1,700 3.60000 6,120,00 XETR
April 11, 2023 1,200 3.54000 4,248,00 XGAT
April 12, 2023 1,800 3.58000 6,444,00 XETR
April 12, 2023 1,300 3.62000 4,706,00 XGAT
April 13, 2023 1,800 3.58000 6,444,00 XETR
April 13, 2023 1,300 3.62000 4,706,00 XGAT
April 14, 2023 1,647 3.58000 5,896,26 XETR
April 14, 2023 1,200 3.58000 4,296,00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including April 14, 2023 amounts to 274,627 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

17.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1609397

 
End of News EQS News Service

1609397  17.04.2023 CET/CEST

