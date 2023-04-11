SMI 11'237 0.1%  SPI 14'662 0.1%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'693 0.6%  Euro 0.9870 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'340 0.7%  Gold 2'004 0.7%  Bitcoin 27'204 1.0%  Dollar 0.9045 -0.6%  Öl 84.5 0.2% 
11.04.2023 12:00:10

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd interim report

Francotyp-Postalia
3.11 CHF -19.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd interim report

11.04.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd interim report

In the period from April 3, 2023 up to and including April 7, 2023, a total of 10,211 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
April 03, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
April 03, 2023 1,300 3.66000 4,758.00 XGAT
April 04, 2023 1,600 3.60000 5,760.00 XETR
April 04, 2023 1,311 3.62000 4,745.82 XGAT
April 05, 2023 1,700 3.62000 6,154.00 XETR
April 05, 2023 1,300 3.58000 4,654.00 XGAT
April 06, 2023 1,700 3.63504 6,179.56 XETR
April 06, 2023 1,300 3.64000 4,732.00 XGAT
April 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
April 07, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including April 7, 2023 amounts to 262,680 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

11.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1604787

 
End of News EQS News Service

1604787  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

