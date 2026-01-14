Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lenzing Aktie 428654 / AT0000644505

14.01.2026 09:09:03

EQS-News: Fourth CDP Triple “A” Rating reinforces Lenzing’s leadership in sustainability

Lenzing
22.99 CHF
EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability
Fourth CDP Triple “A” Rating reinforces Lenzing’s leadership in sustainability

14.01.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fourth CDP Triple “A” Rating reinforces Lenzing’s leadership in sustainability

 

  • Triple “A” rating for Lenzing as one of only 23 companies worldwide
  • Leading role in the areas of climate, forests, and water reaffirmed
  • CDP as the world’s only independent system for disclosing environmental impacts

 

Lenzing, January 14, 2026 – Lenzing AG has once again been recognized by the global nonprofit organization CDP for its transparent reporting performance in the areas of climate change, forests, and water security. This places Lenzing among only 23 companies worldwide that made it on the “Corporate A List” across all three categories in 2025 – out of more than 22,000 companies that disclosed their environmental data. For Lenzing, this marks the fourth time the company has achieved this prestigious triple-“A” rating.

 

“The renewed Triple A confirms our commitment to driving sustainability forward in a consistent and measurable way. The improvements in water and forest management and maintaining climate rating at the same level demonstrate how effectively our teams are working on the key levers. We will continue on this path with determination and actively help shape the transformation of our industry,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Managing Board of Lenzing AG.

 

CDP operates the world’s largest environmental database, aligns with global disclosure standards such as TCFD, and is considered the Gold standard in environmental reporting. Its ratings serve as an important decision-making tool for investors and business partners and reaffirm Lenzing’s leading role in corporate sustainability.

 

Lenzing sets ambitious sustainability goals within the framework of its strategic pillars and in its defined core areas such as decarbonization, sustainable raw material procurement, and responsible use of water. For example, Lenzing ensures that it only sources wood and fiber pulp from sustainable sources, makes optimal use of its raw materials, continuously improves its energy efficiency, and invests in renewables.

 

Further information on targets and progress can be found in the 2024 Sustainability Report. The 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report will be published on March 19, 2026.

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=cygnGUCiWMuC
PIN: cygnGUCiWMuC

 
 
For enquiries, please contact
Media Relations:
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com		  
 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing Group’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024
Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

14.01.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2259634

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259634  14.01.2026 CET/CEST

