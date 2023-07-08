Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'875 -1.0%  SPI 14'378 -0.7%  Dow 33'735 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.5%  Euro 0.9761 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'237 0.3%  Gold 1'926 0.8%  Bitcoin 26'958 0.5%  Dollar 0.8887 0.0%  Öl 78.1 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Wie Anleger und Unternehmen von Aktiensplits profitieren können
Lizenz der Regulierungsbehörde: Ripple mit neuen Möglichkeiten in Asien-Pazifik-Region
VW-Aktie: Analysten sehen bei Volkswagen-Aktie Potenzial
Barclays-Analyst hält Apple-Aktie für überbewertet - Kursziel impliziert Einbruch um 20 Prozent
BSDEX, Coinbase, Bitstamp & Co. im Kryptowährung-Handelsplattform-Vergleich
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528thyssenkrupp nucera121805981Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Mutares Aktie [Valor: 43469302 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2023 12:00:08

EQS-News: Fourth acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group

Mutares
24.65 EUR 2.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Fourth acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group

08.07.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fourth acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group

  • Further strengthening Mutares presence in Finland after recent successful acquisition of Palmia
  • New platform investment for the Goods & Services segment
  • Revenues of ca. EUR 40 million in 2022
  • Provider of property remediation services
  • Wide market coverage with 19 branches in Finland

Munich, 8 July 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Recover Nordic Oy from Recover Group. Recover Nordic Oy will strengthen Mutares´ Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment in Finland. The transaction is expected to be closed in Q3 2023 and is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Recover Nordic Oy is a leading provider of property remediation services related to, for example, water and fire damages, odour, disinfection, and moisture. The company covers the full value chain following property damages from first response and inspection to demolition, remediation and reconstruction. Headquartered in Vantaa, and operating through its 19 branches, Recover Nordic Oy is able to reach ca. 80% of the Finnish population within one hour. The company generated revenue of ca. EUR 40 million in 2022.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: With this transaction, Mutares further builds on its successful presence in Finland, having recently acquired Palmia, where our turnaround program is already starting to show results. We are very happy to welcome Recover Nordic Oy to our portfolio and, as previously mentioned, remain committed to continuing the growth of our presence in Finland and the Nordic region.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact Press in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com


08.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1675633

 
End of News EQS News Service

1675633  08.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1675633&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Mutares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten