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FORTEC Elektronik Aktie 332692 / DE0005774103

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18.05.2026 09:00:04

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: FORTEC Power secures a defence contract worth USD 4.4 million

FORTEC Elektronik
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EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: FORTEC Power secures a defence contract worth USD 4.4 million

18.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: FORTEC Power secures a defence contract worth USD 4.4 million

Germering, 18 May 2026 – FORTEC Power GmbH, a subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, has secured a defence-related contract worth approximately USD 4.4 million.

The contract covers the supply of performance- and safety-critical power supply solutions for a demanding industrial defence application and once again highlights the potential of the defence sector for the FORTEC Group’s future development. Deliveries are expected to take place mainly in the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 financial years.

Jörg Traum, Managing Director of FORTEC Power GmbH, comments: “This contract confirms our long-standing expertise in the field of robust and reliable power solutions for safety-critical applications. It is particularly encouraging that further projects in similar market segments are currently at an advanced stage of negotiation. We see attractive long-term growth opportunities for our business in this area.”

Ulrich Ermel, Management Board Member of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, adds: “This contract underscores the FORTEC Group’s strategic positioning in resilient and technologically demanding target markets. In addition to the positive developments at FORTEC Power, we are currently also seeing increasing project momentum in the same market environment within the data visualisation and embedded systems division of our subsidiary FORTEC Integrated. This makes us optimistic about the coming years, despite the continuing challenging economic environment in Europe.”

With its technological expertise in the fields of power supplies, data visualisation and embedded solutions, the FORTEC Group focuses in particular on applications with high standards of quality, long-term availability and reliability.

 

Ulrich Ermel, Henrik Christiansen

Management Board

 

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.

 


18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2327844

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327844  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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