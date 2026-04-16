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FORTEC Elektronik Aktie 332692 / DE0005774103

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16.04.2026 13:46:43

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: FORTEC Benelux Appoints Maarten Büscher as New CEO

FORTEC Elektronik
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EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: FORTEC Benelux Appoints Maarten Büscher as New CEO

16.04.2026 / 13:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: FORTEC Benelux Appoints Maarten Büscher as New CEO

Germering, 16 April 2026 – FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (“FORTEC”) a leading provider of solutions in display technology and power supplies, announces the appointment of Maarten Büscher as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Dutch company, FORTEC Benelux, effective 1 April 2026.

Maarten Büscher brings extensive experience in engineering as well as in the management of technology-driven companies. With his strong technical background and proven leadership capabilities, he is well positioned to drive the next phase of growth and strategic development of FORTEC Benelux.

Mr. Büscher will succeed Coen Nottrot, who will retire on 1 July 2026, after many years of dedicated service. FORTEC expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Nottrot for his significant contributions to the successful development of the Benelux operations.

Under the leadership of Maarten Büscher, FORTEC Benelux will further strengthen its strategic positioning as a provider of maritime display solutions and power electronics, with a clear focus on innovation, customer proximity, and sustainable growth. We are also happy to announce, that Ronald Nottrot will continue his high-level contribution as CTO to our organisation. Both managing directors will now facilitate the next phase of FORTEC Benelux.

“I am honoured to join FORTEC Benelux at this exciting stage. The company has built a strong reputation in custom maritime display solutions, and with the backing of the FORTEC Group, we can offer our customers more than ever. The Group brings deep expertise in display technology, embedded computing, and power supplies across Europe, with engineering and production capabilities that complement what we do in the Benelux. That combination, our custom monitor expertise with the Group's broader technology portfolio and international reach, puts us in a strong position to grow. I look forward to working with the team to make that happen,” says Maarten Büscher, the new CEO of FORTEC Benelux.

 

Ulrich Ermel, Henrik Christiansen

Management Board

 

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, GSIN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.

 


16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309790

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309790  16.04.2026 CET/CEST

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