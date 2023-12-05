Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'952 0.6%  SPI 14'310 0.3%  Dow 36'204 -0.1%  DAX 16'405 0.0%  Euro 0.9453 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'415 -0.1%  Gold 2'033 0.2%  Bitcoin 36'518 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8724 0.0%  Öl 78.1 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Julius Bär10248496
Top News
Baloise-Aktie: Baloise verkauft Haakon-Beteiligung an Howden
Oerlikon bündelt Additive Manufacturing in den USA
Nachfrage nach Hybrid-Autos 2023 deutlich angestiegen - Tesla-CEO Elon Musk hält nicht viel von Hybriden
Autor Robert Kiyosaki kritisiert Inflationspolitik der USA - Anleger sollten in Bitcoin, Gold und Silber investieren
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini warnt vor Megabedrohungen und Stagflation
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Formycon Aktie [Valor: 12194189 / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2023 07:30:11

EQS-News: Formycon announces participation in international Investor Conferences in Q1/2024

finanzen.net zero Formycon-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Formycon
51.12 CHF -20.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Conference
Formycon announces participation in international Investor Conferences in Q1/2024

05.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // December 05, 2023

  

Formycon announces participation in international Investor Conferences in Q1/2024
 

Munich/Martinsried – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced that members of the Management Board plan to be present at the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2024:
 

  • J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
    January 09 – 12, 2024 / San Francisco
    1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)
    Investor meeting requests are welcome via this link.
     
  • Oddo BHF Forum
    January 15 – 16, 2024 / virtual
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
     
  • UniCredit & Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference
    January 17, 2024 / Frankfurt am Main
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
     
  • J.P. Morgan Annual Pan‐European Small/Mid‐Cap CEO Conference
    March 12 – 14, 2024 / London
    1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)
     
  • Jefferies Pan‐European Mid‐Cap Conference
    March 19 – 21, 2024 / London
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
     
  • Metzler Small Cap Days
    April 22 – 24, 2024 / Frankfurt am Main
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
     

For further information please visit the Formycon Website at 
https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/calendar/

 

About Formycon:
Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development.

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.


05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: 089 864667 100
Fax: 089 864667 110
Internet: www.formycon.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
WKN: A1EWVY
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1788981

 
End of News EQS News Service

1788981  05.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788981&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Formycon AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.23 Coinbase Aktie steigt um über 7 Prozent - Bitcoin zeitweise über 42.000 Dollar
04.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Frohgelaunt in den Advent
04.12.23 Ölmarkt: Wird der wichtigste Energieträger knapp?
04.12.23 SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
04.12.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
01.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
01.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'392.15 18.85 3YSSMU
Short 11'617.32 13.67 GXSSMU
Short 12'042.91 8.85 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'952.44 04.12.2023 17:31:25
Long 10'460.00 19.99
Long 10'253.99 13.84 5SSMZU
Long 9'825.29 8.96 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche übernimmt Carmot Therapeutics in Milliarden-Deal
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS will zu US-Banken aufschliessen - Offenbar Verkauf von Immofonds der CS in Brasilien geplant
Kryptomarkt im Blick: Bitcoin klettert über 42'000-Dollar-Marke - Krypto-Aktien gefragt
Ölpreisentwicklung 2024: Das erwartet ein Experte für das schwarze Gold im Neuen Jahr
Julius Bär-Aktie und Vontobel-Aktie mit mauer Performance: Die Probleme der beiden Schweizer Bankhäuser unter der Lupe
Krypto-Welt reibt sich die Augen: "Dr. Doom" Roubini launcht eigenen Token
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Canopy Growth am Montagnachmittag zu
Hat die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch Kurspotenzial? Das meinen die Experten
Swissquote-Aktie leichter: Swissquote bald neu im Stoxx Europe 600 - ams-OSRAM raus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit