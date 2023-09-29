EQS-News: Formycon and Fresenius Kabi announce European Medicines Agency Submission Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for FYB202, an Ustekinumab Biosimilar Candidate

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'918 0.3%  SPI 14'287 0.2%  Dow 33'666 0.4%  DAX 15'324 0.7%  Euro 0.9665 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'162 0.7%  Gold 1'865 0.0%  Bitcoin 24'644 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9136 -0.2%  Öl 95.0 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539SCHOTT Pharma128964250Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529
Top News
Feintool-Aktie: Feintool-CFO Samuel Künzli verlässt Unternehmen Ende März
VP Bank-VRP Thomas Meier stellt sich nicht zur Wiederwahl
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla liess Beleidigungen gegen schwarze Arbeiter zu
Nike-Aktie hebt nachbörslich dennoch ab: Rückgang im US-Geschäft bremst Nike
Studie nutzt Facebook-Daten: Aufwachsen mit reichen Freunden fördert den sozioökonomischen Aufstieg
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Formycon Aktie [Valor: 12194189 / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.09.2023 07:30:03

EQS-News: Formycon and Fresenius Kabi announce European Medicines Agency Submission Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for FYB202, an Ustekinumab Biosimilar Candidate

Formycon
63.97 CHF -6.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/Miscellaneous
Formycon and Fresenius Kabi announce European Medicines Agency Submission Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for FYB202, an Ustekinumab Biosimilar Candidate

29.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // September 29, 2023

Formycon and Fresenius Kabi announce European Medicines Agency Acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for FYB202, an Ustekinumab Biosimilar Candidate

Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and its commercialization partner Fresenius Kabi today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for FYB202, a proposed biosimilar candidate to Stelara®1.

FYB202 is a human monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin 12 and interleukin 23 for the treatment of immune-mediated disorders. The reference medicinal product Stelara® is approved for treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis as well as active psoriatic arthritis.

With the current FYB202 submission we are very proud of having brought our third biosimilar pipeline candidate onto the regulatory pathway. The EMA acceptance of the marketing authorization application brings us one step closer to offering broader access to another affordable and important high-quality biosimilar treatment option for patients with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases in Europe, commented Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG.

Today marks another milestone in our journey towards advancing healthcare accessibility and the provision of high-quality, affordable treatment options to patients across Europe. The MAA acceptance for review of biosimilar candidate FYB202 is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams and the companys Vision 2026 growth strategy. At Fresenius Kabi, we believe in the power of biosimilars to transform patient care and contribute to the sustainability of healthcare systems, said Dr. Michael Schönhofen, Fresenius Kabi President Biopharma.

In February 2023, Formycon and Fresenius Kabi entered into a global license agreement to commercialize the proposed ustekinumab biosimilar (FYB202) in key global markets after successful regulatory approvals.

1) Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson

About Formycon:
Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development.

About Fresenius Kabi:
Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The companys products and services are used for the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. Its product portfolio comprises a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technologies, and I.V. generic drugs. Within biopharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi offers, among others, biosimilar drugs with a focus on autoimmune diseases and oncology. The companys clinical nutrition offering includes a wide selection of enteral and parenteral nutrition products. In the segment of medical technologies, its offering includes vital disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and more. With its corporate mission of "caring for life", Fresenius Kabi puts essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finds the best answers to the challenges they face. Following its Vision 2026, the company is furthermore committed to increase efficiencies in the therapy and care of patients and improve access to high-quality healthcare around the globe. Fresenius Kabi aspires to be leading globally in its product segments all for the benefit of patients, its customers, and its stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
sabrina.mueller@formycon.com  // www.formycon.com
 

Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.


29.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: 089 864667 100
Fax: 089 864667 110
Internet: www.formycon.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
WKN: A1EWVY
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1737455

 
End of News EQS News Service

1737455  29.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737455&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Formycon AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Anleger möchten nicht zugreifen
28.09.23 SMI droht Gefahr
28.09.23 Solides Dach über dem Kopf: Holcim macht mehr als nur Baustoffe
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
27.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
27.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.09.2023
26.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'348.12 19.11 90SSMU
Short 11'556.61 13.88 IQSSMU
Short 11'996.79 8.89 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'917.79 28.09.2023 17:31:20
Long 10'444.99 19.45 CSSSMU
Long 10'222.48 13.96 CUSSMU
Long 9'753.55 8.78 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: ams OSRAM will 2,25 Milliarden Euro frisches Geld beschaffen
Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Nestlé plant Umsatz-Steigerung von 50% bei gesünderen Produkten
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Meyer Burger am Donnerstagvormittag zu
UBS-Aktie schliesst im Plus: UBS sucht wohl Vergleich mit Mosambik - UBS holt Offerten ein für chinesisches Aktienhandelsgeschäft der CS
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste
Ölpreis als Belastungsfaktor: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- Mehrheitlich schwache Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia büsst am Donnerstagvormittag ein
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Milliardär Klaus-Michael Kühne vermeidet "technologisch anspruchsvolle" KI-Aktien - was er stattdessen kauft
VW-Aktie tiefer: IT-Panne bei VW - Wird das Computernetz zum Risiko?
Starinvestor Ray Dalio mit Investitionstipps: So sollten Anleger ihr Portfolio aufbauen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit