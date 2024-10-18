EQS-News: For the track and the road: The new 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring package

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

For the track and the road: The new 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring package



18.10.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

911 GT3 (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined: 13.8 – 13.7 l/100 km;

Combined CO 2 emissions: 312 – 310 g/km; CO 2 class: G



911 GT3 with Touring Package (WLTP): Fuel consumption combined: 13.8 – 13.7 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 312 – 310 g/km; CO 2 class: G



Double premiere to mark 25th anniversary

New 911 GT3 with an exhilarating 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and shorter gear ratio

911 GT3 with Touring package offers optional rear seat system for first time

Even more customised with Weissach or Leichtbau package

Innovative lightweight sports bucket seat with folding function

The 911 GT3 has offered the ultimate combination of racing genes and day-to-day usability since its introduction in 1999. To mark its 25th anniversary, the new model will launch simultaneously in two versions for the first time: as a track-focused sports car with a rear wing and as a more understated version with a Touring package. With tailor-made packages and innovative options, the GT3 variants can be further customised to the customer’s taste and intended use.

Stuttgart. Porsche is relaunching the 911 GT3. The exceptionally track-ready road sports car makes its debut in its anniversary year with an expanded lightweight strategy, a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre boxer engine with 375 kW (510 PS) and 450 Nm, and new, highly customer-focused options. The Weissach package, available for the first time in the 911 GT3, offers even more custom configuration options for use on the track. In addition, the sports car comes with more extensive standard equipment and other options that further enhance its precision and sportiness.

911 GT3 with modern styling

The new 911 GT3 models feature a sharpened design in the front and rear as well as adapted aerodynamics. In both variants, the re-contoured front diffuser, the refined shape of the spoiler lip and modified fins on the underbody increase downforce and optimise the air flow. Redesigned Matrix LED headlights, available on the 911 GT3 with an optional white accent ring, combine all the light functions of the 911 and eliminate the need for additional lights in the front apron. This enables an enlarged air inlet area and a clearly structured look. In the rear, the diffuser, air inlets and rear lid have been redesigned. The rear wing of the 911 GT3 has new angled sideplates.

Porsche uses specially developed, aerodynamically shaped trailing arms with a teardrop profile on the double-wishbone front axle. They increase downforce in the wheel arch at high speeds and improve brake cooling. To ensure that the downforce balance between the front and rear axles is maintained even when braking from high speeds, the suspension engineers have reduced pitching (antidive). On the new 911 GT3, the front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been set lower on the front axle to facilitate this. The 911 GT3 has adopted these modifications from the current 911 GT3 RS. The 911 GT3 comes standard with 255/35 ZR 20 (front) and 315/30 ZR 21 (rear) sports tyres with improved wet grip; optionally, track tyres with road approval are available.

Touring package available from launch and even more customisable

With the model change, Porsche is defining the variants of the 911 GT3 even more clearly. For the first time, the popular Touring package will be available right from the market launch. The “Touring Package” designation goes back to an equipment variant of the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7. It has been part of the GT3 programme since 2017. It’s even more distinctive in the new 911 GT3, as reflected in the “911 GT3 touring” logo on the rear lid grille. The 911 GT3 with Touring package dispenses with the fixed wing and thus preserves the timelessly elegant line of the 911. An extendable rear spoiler with a tear-off edge, the famed Gurney flap, and an adapted fin design on the underbody provide aerodynamic balance. The interior offers a high-quality leather interior and a classic sporty ambience. For the first time, a rear seat system for the 911 GT3 with Touring package is available as an option. This allows the everyday sports car to be adapted even more individually to the wishes of the customer for maximum driving pleasure on winding country roads. “Particularly on winding country roads, you can clearly feel that the steering is even better tuned than its predecessor,” says Porsche brand ambassador Walter Röhrl. “It instils even greater confidence in the car because it responds more calmly from the centre position without losing any of its directness. The shorter gear ratio also significantly enhances driving pleasure on country roads.”

Lightweight design throughout

Its low overall weight contributes to the agile and direct handling of the 911 GT3. The new 911 GT3 goes all-in on lightweight design. A new, silver-coloured lightweight aluminium wheel reduces the unsprung masses by more than 1.5 kg compared to the previous model. Optionally, magnesium wheels are available with the Weissach package or the Leichtbau (lightweight) package. They save nine kilograms. A new 40 Ah lithium-ion lightweight battery contributes to the athletic body mass index by shaving off another roughly four kilograms. In the lightest configuration, the new 911 GT3 weighs just 1,420 kilograms.

Eight percent shorter gear ratio

The 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine in the new 911 GT3 has been designed for current, significantly stricter exhaust standards and equipped with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters. With this extremely powerful emission control system, Porsche also delivers a gripping soundscape. The engine power of the six-cylinder boxer engine was attained through a series of optimization measures. The cylinder heads have been revised, and the sharper camshafts of the 911 GT3 RS provide even more dynamic performance in the upper engine-speed range. In addition, flow-optimised individual throttle valves and optimised oil coolers are used. The boxer continues to deliver 375 kW (510 PS). This means that each kilowatt of the revamped high-speed naturally aspirated engine only has to move 3.8 kilograms (2.8 kg/PS) in the lightest vehicle configuration. In addition, both the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (PDK) and the 6-speed GT manual transmission have a final drive ratio that is eight percent shorter than in the predecessor. Both gearbox options are available for both the 911 GT3 and the 911 GT3 with Touring package. The new 911 GT3 accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with PDK and reaches a top speed of 311 km/h (manual gearbox: 3.9 s; 313 km/h). “On the track, the new 911 GT3 enables even better control because it holds even steadier and handles better on bumps and when driving over kerbs thanks to the optimised damper tuning,” says brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister. “The anti-dive system noticeably reduces the pitching movement when braking. As a result, the balance of the car remains significantly more consistent under all conditions.”

Innovative lightweight sports bucket seat

For the new 911 GT3, a new lightweight sports bucket seat with a folding backrest and a seat shell made of CFRP is available as an option. The seat is equipped with an integrated thorax airbag, electric height adjustment and manual longitudinal adjustment; a three-stage seat heater is available as an option. A part of the headrest padding can be removed. This improves ergonomics for most drivers when wearing a helmet during circuit use. The folding function of the backrest, which is activated via a loop, enables access to the optional rear seat system offered for the first time in the 911 GT3 with Touring package. As an alternative, you can order the Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with electric 18-way adjustment.

The black two-seater standard cockpit in the new 911 GT3 is based on the design of the current 911 models. Unlike the Carrera models, however, the 911 GT3 is not started with a button, but still has a rotary ignition switch. An optionally available roll-over bar demonstrates the proximity to motorsport. The digital instrument panel in the centre supports the driver with a clearly structured display and control concept. Thanks to the contrasting colour scheme, the rev counter and stopwatch can be read in a flash. The “Track Screen” display mode reduces the digital displays to the left and right of the tachometer to key data on tyres, oil, water and fuel and indicates the optimal shifting time to the driver by way of a shift flash. If desired, the tachometer display can be rotated so that the cut-off speed of 9,000 rpm is at the 12 o'clock marking.

Individual packages for 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche offers various equipment packages for the new 911 GT3. With the Weissach package available for the first time, the 911 GT3 is even more individually configurable for use on circuits. The anti-roll bar, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle are made of CFRP as are the roof, sideplates of the rear wing, exterior mirror top shell, mirror triangle and the airblades in the front area. Additional leather and Race-Tex upholstery enhance the look of the interior. For the first time, the upper side of the dashboard on the 911 GT3 is accordingly covered in anti-glare Racetex. CFRP door handles and storage nets optimise the interior door panels for a lightweight design. A CFRP roll cage and magnesium lightweight forged wheels are available as options.

For the 911 GT3 with Touring package, Porsche offers the Leichtbau package. Here, the roof painted in the exterior colour as well as the stabiliser, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle are made of CFRP. The lightweight magnesium forged wheels and the lightweight door panels are also part of the package. In conjunction with the standard 6-speed GT sports gearbox, the shortened gear lever from the 911 S/T is used. In front of the gear lever, a plaque with the inscription “Leichtbau” indicates the package.

For the 911 GT3 with rear wing, the Clubsport package for track use is available at no extra charge. It includes a bolted steel roll cage in the rear, a 6-point harness for the driver and a hand-held fire extinguisher. The optional lightweight sports bucket seats are a prerequisite for this.

“The new 911 GT3 has become even more exhilarating and individual. We dug into a wealth of details and gave it many features that our customers wanted. This allows the GT3 to be adapted even more specifically to the purpose or preferences of the driver,” says Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Cars.

Exclusive chronograph is a “sports car for the wrist”

Exclusively for owners of the 911 GT3 and the 911 GT3 Touring, Porsche Design presents an exceptional timepiece that translates the design and performance of the sports car to the wrist. The 911 GT3 chronograph and the 911 GT3 Touring chronograph are equipped with the precise, COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.200 movement, which has a flyback function. The ultra-lightweight titanium case, optionally with black titanium carbide coating, combines sports car design with modern watchmaking. The GT3 design dial with yellow accents and hexagonal structure evokes the vehicle’s instrument panel, while the winding rotor is based on the design of the GT3 rims. The dial ring is available in all exterior colours of the 911 GT3 and the Touring package, as well as in the colours of the Paint to Sample programme. The band, crafted using original Porsche interior leather and thread, is also matched to the respective configuration of the vehicle.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 and the new Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package can be ordered from the end of the year at a price of €209,000 including VAT and country-specific equipment. The Weissach package costs €18,076; the Leichtbau package is available for €33,867.