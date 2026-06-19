EQS-News: Focus Universal Unveils Further Aspects of Proprietary Deterministic AI Platform for Autonomous Execution of Complex Enterprise Workflows

EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Focus Universal Unveils Further Aspects of Proprietary Deterministic AI Platform for Autonomous Execution of Complex Enterprise Workflows



19.06.2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MONTEREY PARK, CA - June 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (Nasdaq: FCUV) today introduced a formal definition of Deterministic AI as a distinct category of enterprise artificial intelligence systems designed for execution of complex, compliance-driven business workflows with consistent, verifiable, and repeatable outcomes.

While every US public company is required to file annual reports (10-K), quarterly reports (10-Q), proxy statements, and numerous other SEC-mandated disclosures within strict regulatory deadlines, regardless of market conditions, economic uncertainty, or management priorities.

In addition, SEC filings must be prepared in XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language), a standardized machine-readable format that enables investors, regulators, and analysts to automatically extract, analyze, and compare financial information across companies and reporting periods. Because XBRL is based on XML programming language and requires specialized technical expertise, most CPAs, CFOs, auditors, and securities attorneys do not perform this work themselves. As a result, many issuers rely on specialized EDGAR filing agents to handle Edgarization and XBRL tagging.

The current process is often expensive, labor-intensive, and time-consuming. To meet filing deadlines, issuers frequently must deliver their draft reports to filing agents several days in advance, creating additional pressure on management teams and reducing flexibility during the reporting process.

Now imagine a different approach.

An issuer or filing agent simply uploads a collection of raw Word documents, including 10-Ks, 10-Qs, and 8-Ks. The system automatically identifies each filing type, determines the appropriate workflow, converts the documents into SEC-compliant HTML, performs Edgarization, applies XBRL tagging, validates the output, and generates SEC-ready filings - all with minimal or no human intervention.

What traditionally requires days of manual effort can be completed in minutes per filing. The system can process multiple heterogeneous filings simultaneously, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Productivity does not slow down when staff are unavailable, working remotely, or on vacation.

This vision is now becoming reality through the Deterministic AI technology developed by the Focus Universal team. By combining rule-based intelligence, domain expertise, and automated workflow execution, Deterministic AI has the potential to fundamentally transform how SEC filings are prepared, Edgarized, and tagged in XBRL.

The Company believes Deterministic AI represents a fundamentally different approach from both traditional automation systems and generative AI models, introducing an execution-focused architecture designed to transform unstructured business documents directly into completed, compliance-ready workflows.

A New Class of AI Distinct from Automation and Generative Models

Focus Universal stated that Deterministic AI differs fundamentally in algorithm, purpose, structure, and output behavior from existing categories of enterprise AI systems:

Traditional automation systems rely on predefined rules, structured inputs, templates, and manually programmed workflows, and are limited to processes explicitly designed in advance.

rely on predefined rules, structured inputs, templates, and manually programmed workflows, and are limited to processes explicitly designed in advance. Generative AI systems operate on probabilistic models trained on large datasets and produce variable outputs based on prompts and context. While flexible, their outputs are non-deterministic and often require human review and iterative refinement.

operate on probabilistic models trained on large datasets and produce variable outputs based on prompts and context. While flexible, their outputs are non-deterministic and often require human review and iterative refinement. Deterministic AI systems, as defined by the Company, are designed to acquire domain knowledge and apply that knowledge to execute complete business workflows with consistent outcomes. Given identical inputs and conditions, the system produces identical outputs, enabling auditability and regulatory reliability.

Minimal Input Design: Document-Only Execution

A defining characteristic of Deterministic AI is its minimal input requirement.

Unlike traditional automation, which relies on predefined rules and structured inputs, Deterministic AI acquires and applies domain-specific knowledge to perform tasks that have historically required trained professionals. Unlike generative AI, which produces probabilistic outputs that may vary from one execution to another, Deterministic AI produces the same output when provided with the same input and operating conditions, making it particularly suitable for regulatory, compliance, financial, legal, and other mission-critical applications.

One of the most significant advantages of Deterministic AI is its ability to perform complex tasks with minimal user input.

Traditional automation systems generally require users to provide structured data, predefined workflows, mapping instructions, templates, or prior-period information before a task can be completed. Generative AI systems often require detailed prompts, extensive context, supporting documents, and multiple rounds of user interaction to achieve acceptable results.

Deterministic AI operates differently. The knowledge necessary to perform the task resides within the system itself. As a result, users only need to provide the primary business document, while the system supplies the domain knowledge required to complete the work.

For example, a public company's SEC filing may contain more than 1,000 financial facts and footnote disclosures requiring XBRL tagging. The Word document provided by the company contains no XBRL tags, taxonomy mappings, EDGAR formatting instructions, or guidance regarding which financial concepts should be associated with specific XBRL taxonomy elements.

Traditionally, financial reporting professionals must manually review hundreds of pages of disclosures, identify reporting concepts, select appropriate taxonomy elements, perform EDGARization, and validate the filing. Existing automation solutions often depend on prior-year tagged filings and roll-forward methodologies that simply carry forward historical tagging decisions.

Deterministic AI requires only the Word document. Using knowledge acquired from large numbers of financial filings and reporting patterns, the system can identify financial reporting concepts, determine appropriate taxonomy elements, perform EDGARization, and generate compliant outputs with little or no human intervention.

Unlike traditional roll-forward approaches, Deterministic AI continuously improves the quality of its decisions as additional filings are processed. For example, the system can increasingly identify opportunities to replace company-specific custom tags with standard GAAP taxonomy elements, improving consistency, comparability, and data quality across filings. At the same time, the system remains deterministic, ensuring that identical inputs produce identical outputs.

The system is designed to:

Interpret unstructured documents

Identify relevant business or regulatory context

Execute required workflows end-to-end

Produce structured, compliance-ready outputs

SEC Financial Reporting as a Representative Use Case

As a sample application, SEC financial reporting illustrates the complexity that Deterministic AI is designed to address.

A typical SEC filing may contain more than 1,000 financial facts and footnote disclosures requiring XBRL tagging and EDGAR compliance formatting. The source Word document provided by public companies generally contains no XBRL tags, taxonomy mappings, or structured reporting instructions.

Traditionally, financial professionals must manually review extensive disclosures, identify reporting concepts, apply EDGARization processes, determine appropriate XBRL taxonomy elements, and validate compliance across filings. Many existing solutions rely on prior-year roll-forward approaches that simply carry forward previous tagging decisions.

Focus Universal stated that Deterministic AI is designed to eliminate this dependency on manual interpretation and roll-forward logic by directly processing the source document and generating compliant outputs from learned domain knowledge.

Automated EDGARization and XBRL Tagging from Raw Documents

Deterministic AI is designed to process SEC filings using only the Word document as input. Leveraging accumulated domain knowledge from large volumes of filings, the system is designed to:

Identify financial reporting concepts within disclosures

Determine appropriate XBRL taxonomy elements

Perform EDGARization formatting

Generate structured, compliance-ready outputs

Improve consistency of taxonomy selection over time

The Company noted that as additional filings are processed, the system refines its ability to align disclosures with standard GAAP taxonomy elements and reduce reliance on company-specific custom tags, while maintaining deterministic output behavior.

Autonomous Task Recognition and Batch Processing

Focus Universal also highlighted the platform’s ability to process diverse document types and workflows without user configuration.

Traditional automation systems require users to select workflows in advance, with separate processes typically required for different SEC filings such as Form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K.

Generative AI systems may assist with classification but typically require prompts, context, and human validation to determine appropriate execution steps.

Deterministic AI operates differently. Users provide documents directly, and the system automatically:

Identifies document type (e.g., 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K)

Determines required workflow

Applies relevant domain knowledge

Executes appropriate processing steps

This enables batch processing of heterogeneous documents, where a single batch may contain multiple filing types across multiple companies. The system independently processes each document, performs EDGARization and XBRL tagging, and generates compliant outputs without requiring user-specified workflow selection.

Continuous Knowledge Acquisition with Deterministic Output

Unlike traditional automation systems constrained by static rules, Deterministic AI is designed to continuously refine its domain knowledge as additional filings are processed.

This includes improved identification of opportunities to replace company-specific custom tags with standard GAAP taxonomy elements, enhancing comparability and consistency across filings.

Importantly, the Company emphasized that despite ongoing knowledge refinement, the system remains deterministic - ensuring identical inputs always produce identical outputs.

Efficient Learning and Computational Model

Generative AI systems typically require large-scale datasets and substantial computational resources to learn probabilistic relationships across vast data distributions.

Deterministic AI addresses a different class of enterprise problems, where outcomes are governed by established standards, regulations, and verifiable rules.

Because correct outputs are constrained and objectively definable in domains such as financial reporting, tax preparation, medical billing, logistics, and compliance workflows, Deterministic AI is designed to acquire and refine domain knowledge with substantially lower computational overhead compared to large-scale generative models.

Broad Enterprise Applications Beyond SEC Reporting

While SEC financial reporting is a primary application, Focus Universal believes Deterministic AI is broadly applicable across labor-intensive, document-driven enterprise workflows, including:

Tax preparation and accounting services

Freight forwarding and logistics documentation

Medical billing and healthcare claims processing

Insurance claims administration

Regulatory compliance reporting

Legal document preparation and review

Banking and financial operations

General back-office administrative workflows requiring structured execution

Data entry

The Company believes these industries share a common challenge: transforming unstructured documents into structured, compliant, and auditable outputs with high accuracy requirements and minimal tolerance for error.

"We believe Deterministic AI represents a new category of enterprise artificial intelligence focused on execution rather than content generation," said Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal. "While generative AI can create text, images, and code, Deterministic AI is designed to complete complex business workflows with consistent and verifiable outcomes. By combining domain knowledge with autonomous workflow execution, we believe technology can significantly reduce manual labor while improving speed, accuracy, and scalability across many industries. SEC reporting is only one example of the broader opportunities we see for this platform."

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Capital Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.