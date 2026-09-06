Focus Universal Aktie 138443345 / US34417J2033
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06.09.2026 02:41:21
EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $3.7 Million in Gross Proceeds
|
EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
MONTEREY PARK - September 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) -– Focus Universal Inc. (Nasdaq: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to today announce the exercise of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 279,330 of common shares having an exercise price of $13.32 per share, issued by Focus Universal in April 2026. In consideration for the exercise of the warrants for $3,720,675.60 in cash, Focus Universal will issue 279,330 new common shares. After the exercise, the total outstanding shares will be 982,012. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund continuing development efforts for its forthcoming product lines and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.
The warrants described above were offered as part of a private placement on April 6, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
About Focus Universal:
Forward-Looking Statements:
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
News Source: Focus Universal Inc.
06.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Focus Universal Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US34417J2033
|EQS News ID:
|2394550
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2394550 06.09.2026 CET/CEST
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