EQS-News: Focus Universal (FCUV) Reveals Further Aspects to Proprietary Deterministic AI Technologies - A New Class of Artificial Intelligence Designed for Certainty, Compliance, and Execution

EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Communications

Focus Universal (FCUV) Reveals Further Aspects to Proprietary Deterministic AI Technologies - A New Class of Artificial Intelligence Designed for Certainty, Compliance, and Execution



12.06.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MONTEREY PARK, CA - June 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Today, nearly all mainstream artificial intelligence systems belong to a category known as Generative AI. Built upon Large Language Models (LLMs), Generative AI relies on massive amounts of training data and iterative optimization to produce increasingly relevant and useful responses. However, the probabilistic nature of these models means that they are fundamentally designed to identify the most likely or most appropriate answer among many possible answers, rather than a single, deterministic answer.

As a result, Generative AI excels in applications where answers are inherently subjective or uncertain, such as content creation, article writing, business planning, market research, customer support, and human-computer interaction. In these domains, there may be multiple acceptable answers, and the objective is often to generate the best possible response.

However, this same probabilistic foundation also creates inherent limitations. In many real-world applications, approximate answers are unacceptable. Tasks such as financial reporting, bookkeeping, tax preparation, regulatory compliance, data entry, form completion, and securities filings require a single correct answer and absolute consistency. In these environments, even a small probability of error can produce significant consequences.

The world's leading AI companies have focused primarily on solving problems where answers are uncertain. Focus, through years of development in financial reporting automation, inadvertently pursued a different path. Rather than developing systems that search for the most likely answer, we developed technology designed to automate processes where the correct answer is already known and must be produced accurately, consistently, and efficiently.

If Generative AI answers the question, "What is the answer?", Deterministic AI answers the question, "How can the correct answer be obtained, processed, and delivered automatically with certainty?"

When answers are uncertain, Generative AI is an exceptionally powerful tool for exploration, reasoning, and content generation. When answers are known and fixed, the challenge shifts from finding the answer to optimizing the process of obtaining and executing that answer. This is where Deterministic AI demonstrates its greatest value.

In many ways, Focus has helped develop what may be viewed as the missing half of artificial intelligence.

Generative AI and Deterministic AI are not competing technologies; they are complementary technologies. Each addresses a fundamentally different class of problems, and neither can fully replace the other.

Deterministic AI is particularly well-suited for applications involving structured data, accounting, financial reporting, tax preparation, regulatory compliance, database management, document generation, workflow automation, and other environments where accuracy, consistency, traceability, and repeatability are essential.

Conversely, Generative AI thrives in domains such as writing, brainstorming, research, marketing, design, and other creative or open-ended activities where answers are not predetermined and innovation is valued.

The future of artificial intelligence will be built upon two complementary pillars. Generative AI will continue to create, explore, and reason across uncertain domains, while Deterministic AI will automate, validate, and execute tasks in domains where correctness and certainty are required.

Generative AI explores possibilities. Deterministic AI delivers certainty.

Together, they form a more complete vision of artificial intelligence.

Focus's Deterministic AI platform represents our contribution toward that vision - bringing automation, precision, and reliability to domains where accuracy is not merely preferred, but required.

“We have been fortunate enough to enter the field of artificial intelligence several years ago - long before we fully realized that the technology we were developing would become part of one of the most transformative technological revolutions of our time," said Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.