EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'327 0.2%  SPI 14'949 0.2%  Dow 34'291 0.7%  DAX 16'231 0.8%  Euro 0.9762 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'348 0.7%  Gold 1'946 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'364 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9037 -0.6%  Öl 74.5 3.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Columbia Threadneedle-Analyst warnt vor hohen Ausfallraten - Ab 2025 hohe Fälligkeit
Boeing-Aktie fester: Im Mai wieder mehr Jets ausgeliefert
Software AG-Aktie nachbörslich höher: Silver Lake verzichtet auf Annahmeschwelle aus Software-AG-Angebot
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating herauf - Ständerat schickt Vorstösse zur CS-Übernahme an Kommission
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Kühne + Nagel International2523886Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2023 18:58:36

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board

flatexDEGIRO
17.34 CHF -17.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board

13.06.2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board

  • Expansion of Supervisory Board to five members approved
  • Britta Lehfeldt elected new member of the Supervisory Board
  • 69.3 percent of share capital represented at virtual Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda, including the expansion of the Supervisory Board to five members and the election of Britta Lehfeldt as a new member.

Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG: "We are very pleased to have won Ms. Lehfeldt for our Supervisory Board. Due to her personal background and more than 20 years of professional experience in responsible positions in the financial industry, including various management and supervisory board mandates, she has in-depth knowledge of the business areas important to flatexDEGIRO and is particularly suited to constructively contribute to the work of our Supervisory Board."

Further documents relating to the 2023 Annual General Meeting, including detailed information on Britta Lehfeldts  professional career as well as attendance and voting results, are available for download on our website in the section Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting & Prospectus.

 

Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO AG
Omnitower - Große Gallusstraße 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 0
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

 

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.

With 2.5 million customer accounts and over 67 million securities transactions settled in 2022, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further profitable growth.

For more information visit https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en


13.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1655865

 
End of News EQS News Service

1655865  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655865&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
05.05.23 flatexDEGIRO Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.04.23 flatexDEGIRO Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.04.23 flatexDEGIRO Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.04.23 flatexDEGIRO Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.04.23 flatexDEGIRO Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:06 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
10:46 DAX Ausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Anleger hoffen wieder
09:02 Marktüberblick: Adidas nach Hochstufung gesucht
08:26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
08:24 SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
08:00 Stühlerücken im SMI®
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – August-Top überboten
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'802.82 19.20 JDSSMU
Short 12'017.65 13.90 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.78 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'327.27 13.06.2023 17:30:05
Long 10'860.97 19.04 XQSSMU
Long 10'622.02 13.57 XASSMU
Long 10'186.84 8.99 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com