|
13.06.2023 18:58:36
EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board
Frankfurt/Main The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda, including the expansion of the Supervisory Board to five members and the election of Britta Lehfeldt as a new member.
Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG: "We are very pleased to have won Ms. Lehfeldt for our Supervisory Board. Due to her personal background and more than 20 years of professional experience in responsible positions in the financial industry, including various management and supervisory board mandates, she has in-depth knowledge of the business areas important to flatexDEGIRO and is particularly suited to constructively contribute to the work of our Supervisory Board."
Further documents relating to the 2023 Annual General Meeting, including detailed information on Britta Lehfeldts professional career as well as attendance and voting results, are available for download on our website in the section Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting & Prospectus.
Contact:
flatexDEGIRO AG
About flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.
With 2.5 million customer accounts and over 67 million securities transactions settled in 2022, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further profitable growth.
For more information visit https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en
13.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1655865
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1655865 13.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG
Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG
|05.05.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|05.05.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.04.23
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?
Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!