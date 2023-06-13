EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting votes to expand the Supervisory Board

Expansion of Supervisory Board to five members approved

Britta Lehfeldt elected new member of the Supervisory Board

69.3 percent of share capital represented at virtual Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda, including the expansion of the Supervisory Board to five members and the election of Britta Lehfeldt as a new member.

Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG: "We are very pleased to have won Ms. Lehfeldt for our Supervisory Board. Due to her personal background and more than 20 years of professional experience in responsible positions in the financial industry, including various management and supervisory board mandates, she has in-depth knowledge of the business areas important to flatexDEGIRO and is particularly suited to constructively contribute to the work of our Supervisory Board."

Further documents relating to the 2023 Annual General Meeting, including detailed information on Britta Lehfeldts professional career as well as attendance and voting results, are available for download on our website in the section Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting & Prospectus.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.

With 2.5 million customer accounts and over 67 million securities transactions settled in 2022, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further profitable growth.

