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Finexity Aktie 145007212 / DE000A40ET88

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19.03.2026 14:15:03

EQS-News: Finexity AG: GBC Research initiates coverage with a target price of EUR 72.00

Finexity
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EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Finexity AG: GBC Research initiates coverage with a target price of EUR 72.00

19.03.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Finexity AG, operator of a leading trading platform for tokenised private market investments, announces that the research firm GBC Research has initiated coverage of FINEXITY shares with a target price of EUR 72.00.

In its Initial Coverage Report, GBC Research describes FINEXITY as a digital capital market infrastructure for private markets with high scalability potential. The analysts view FINEXITY as set to benefit from the long-term structural trend towards the digitalisation and tokenisation of capital markets, particularly in the private markets segment, which has hitherto been dominated by institutional investors.

GBC Research initially highlights the integrated platform as a key investment strength: FINEXITY covers the entire value chain of tokenised securities – from structuring and tokenisation through to placement and OTC trading. Furthermore, the analysts emphasise the company’s regulatory positioning, as it operates within the existing legal framework and has a clear roadmap for utilising the EU DLT pilot regime. The technology- and platform-based approach enables recurring revenue and attractive operational leverage, making the business model highly scalable in the long term. The securities experts at GBC see the company’s established track record as a further advantage: The live platform already has over 250 listings and boasts a growing network of investors and distribution partners with more than 84,000 registered investors. According to GBC Research, medium-term upside potential also stems from the planned transformation into a regulated operator of a DLT-based trading and settlement system (DLT-TSS).

GBC Research forecasts revenue of EUR 9.62 million for the 2026 financial year and expects the company to reach operational break-even in 2028. For 2030, the analysts project revenue of EUR 80.00 million with an EBITDA margin of around 27.5%.

The full research report is available here on Finexity’s IR website.
Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).
About FINEXITY
FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.

This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.
  
Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.

¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.

More information at: www.finexity-group.com
Media Contact FINEXITY                                                                      
Robin Tillmann                                                       Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com                                 E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878                                     Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566
 

19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Finexity AG
Holzdamm 28-32
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822 177 20
E-mail: presse@finexity.com
Internet: https://finexity-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ET88
WKN: A40ET8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2294494

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294494  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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