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Finexity Aktie 145007212 / DE000A40ET88

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13.10.2026 08:30:03

EQS-News: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group ahead of budget in the first half of 2026, confirms full-year guidance

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EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group ahead of budget in the first half of 2026, confirms full-year guidance

13.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Finexity AG (ISIN DE000A40ET88, Xetra: FXT), operator of a digital trading venue infrastructure for tokenized securities, today published an overview of its business performance in the first half of 2026 based on preliminary, unaudited figures.

On a combined pro forma basis for FINEXITY and Effecta GmbH, the Group generated total revenue of approximately EUR 3.59 million in the first half of 2026, around 3% above its own budget. EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -2.21 million, also around 3% better than planned.

The Infrastructure segment accounted for approximately EUR 2.96 million (83%) of revenue and the Capital Markets segment for approximately EUR 0.62 million (17%). Capital Markets revenue is weighted towards the second half of the year, when issuer and asset management fees are invoiced.
In the reporting period, FINEXITY generated revenue of approximately EUR 0.82 million with EBITDA of approximately EUR -2.30 million. EBITDA reflects targeted upfront investment in the Group's next stage of development.
In the same period, Effecta GmbH generated revenue of approximately EUR 2.77 million and positive EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.09 million.

In addition to Finexity AG and its operating subsidiaries (FINEXITY), excluding project-related special purpose vehicles (SPVs), the figures above include those of Effecta GmbH. The acquisition of 90.1% of the shares in Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of BaFin's ownership control procedure. The figures are presented on a pro forma basis, as if the acquisition had taken effect on January 1, 2026. As Effecta GmbH's financial year runs from October 1 to September 30, the periods are not fully congruent. All figures are preliminary, unaudited, and have not been subject to a review by an auditor.

2026 full-year guidance confirmed
Management confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year. On a combined pro forma basis (including Effecta), FINEXITY Group expects total revenue to increase by around 17% to approximately EUR 9.6 million, with EBITDA of approximately EUR -3.5 million.

The full interim report for the first half of 2026 is available to view and download in the Investor Relations section at www.finexity-group.com.
To pursue potentially higher revenue and earnings target, the company is currently considering raising additional growth capital in the form of equity or debt. No decision has yet been made on the scope, structure, or timing of any such measures.

About FINEXITY
The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source — regulated and operational since 2020 — complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group is represented at six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (the online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta¹ (distribution hub and liability umbrella).

Via its proprietary infrastructure, the Group already connects more than 300 issuances from over 50 issuers with more than 84,000² registered investors.
¹ The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.  
² FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000. Pro forma figures, unaudited, for illustrative purposes only.
Media Contacts FINEXITY                                                                    
Robin Tillmann                                                       Sascha Dettmar
E-Mail: presse@finexity.com                               E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email
Mobile: +49 175 389 7878                                      Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566
Disclaimer:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, in particular regarding the strategy, milestones, mid-term targets and path to profitability of FINEXITY Group as well as the planned establishment of a DLT trading and settlement system. These statements are based on the current assessments, plans and assumptions of the Management Board and constitute neither forecasts nor assurances. They are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, in particular with regard to regulatory authorisations and approvals - including authorisation under the EU DLT Pilot Regime and the ownership control procedure of BaFin in connection with the acquisition of Effecta GmbH - the granting and timing of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual developments may differ materially from these statements. Finexity AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except where required by law.

This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).
 

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Finexity AG
Holzdamm 28-32
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822 177 20
E-mail: presse@finexity.com
Internet: https://finexity-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ET88
WKN: A40ET8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
LEI Code: 8945008OPOP1OA3OUJ12
EQS News ID: 2414432

 
End of News EQS News Service

2414432  13.10.2026 CET/CEST

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