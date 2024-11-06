EQS-News: Fifteenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Natura sp. z o.o. from Pelion S.A.

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Fifteenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Natura sp. z o.o. from Pelion S.A.



06.11.2024 / 20:45 CET/CEST

Fifteenth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Natura sp. z o.o. from Pelion S.A.

New platform investment to strengthen the Retail & Food segment

One of the leading beauty retailers in Poland

Ca. EUR 100 million in revenues in FY 2023

Munich, November 6, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Natura sp. z o.o. from Pelion S.A. The company will strengthen the Retail & Food segment of Mutares as a new platform investment. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024.

Natura sp. z o.o. (“Natura” or “the company”) is one of Poland’s leading beauty retailers, operating 217 physical stores across the country along with an online shop under the "Natura" brand. The company’s extensive product portfolio includes a variety of items across categories such as Hygiene, Perfume, Make-up, Face & Body, and Haircare, featuring both well-known international brands and Natura’s own high-quality private labels. With a workforce of more than 800 employees, Natura generated revenues of approximately EUR 100 million in the fiscal year 2023. Headquartered in Łódź, Poland, the company also operates a central warehouse in the Masovian Voivodeship.

“This transaction is an opportunity for Natura to develop dynamically, to adapt its offer to the changing needs of consumers and to strengthen its position on the competitive but promising cosmetics and drugstore market in Poland. The new owner will strengthen Natura's potential and the company's growth opportunities. As Pelion, we will focus on further growth in the pharmaceutical market in Poland and Europe and on providing innovative products and services to comprehensively care for the health of millions of patients,” says Jacek Szwajcowski, CEO of Pelion S.A.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “By acquiring Natura, we are bringing a legacy brand into our portfolio and further strengthening our Retail & Food segment as we enter the Polish retail market. The company is a well-established player in the steadily growing beauty sector, with significant growth potential in its product categories to meet the rising demand driven by the strength of Polish consumers. At Mutares, we look forward to collaborating with the management team and employees to adapt the business to evolving consumer preferences, preparing it for the next phase of growth and setting a solid foundation for the company’s future success.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk