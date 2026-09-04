EQS-News: FAVEOS SE: Joint Venture PowerWerker shows strong growth in fiscal year 2026

EQS-News: FAVEOS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FAVEOS SE: Joint Venture PowerWerker shows strong growth in fiscal year 2026



04.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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FAVEOS SE: Joint Venture PowerWerker shows strong growth in fiscal year 2026



Hanover, September 4, 2026 – FAVEOS SE, a listed company focusing on large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) and grid infrastructure, is pleased to report strong growth for the joint venture PowerWerker, which was established last year in partnership with Biogas Service Tarmstedt GmbH.



PowerWerker secures orders totaling well over EUR 10 million in the first eight months of fiscal year 2026:



In the first eight months of fiscal year 2026, Powerwerker EPC GmbH has already secured numerous EPC contracts for large-scale battery storage systems with a total volume well in excess of EUR 10 million. All of these projects are scheduled for completion within the next nine months, and some are already under construction.



Demand for BESS-related EPC services remains consistently high; based on current inquiries, further dynamic growth is anticipated for the future.



"We are particularly successful in the 2.0 to 20.0-megawatt BESS power range thanks to our full-service offering - which encompasses planning, technical engineering, and plant construction, as well as subsequent BESS optimizing and long-term maintenance. We pursue a partnership-based approach characterized by collaboration on equal footing; our customers highly value this, alongside our decades of expertise in plant construction and project management," explains Dr. Holger Schmitz, Managing Director of Powerwerker EPC GmbH, regarding the successful order intake.



PowerWerker is a certified service partner of CHINT Power Systems:



Since the middle of the year, Powerwerker Service GmbH has been a certified service partner of CHINT Power Systems (CHINT), a major global provider of energy storage solutions. Furthermore, an agreement was reached with CHINT to establish a consignment warehouse for CHINT spare parts at Powerwerker’s headquarters in Westertimke (near Bremen), enabling a rapid response to customer needs.



Service for battery storage systems is an essential component for ensuring product longevity and optimal economic viability. Optimal system performance is only possible if scheduled maintenance is carried out, system components are checked for proper functionality, and operations are continuously monitored. As an experienced service provider, Powerwerker Service GmbH offers its customers maintenance packages for battery storage systems that are individually tailored to specific requirements.



About the companies involved:



FAVEOS SE:

FAVEOS SE is a publicly listed strategy and management holding company (ticker symbol C45) operating in the large-scale battery storage and utility grid sectors. The companies within the FAVEOS Group make a significant contribution to the success of the energy transition by, among other things, accelerating the expansion of storage capacities and the modernization of grid infrastructure. In doing so, FAVEOS benefits from first-class access to international procurement markets, decades of project management expertise, and an extensive network spanning both application and capital markets.



PowerWerker:

PowerWerker combines the expertise of Biogas Service Tarmstedt GmbH and FAVEOS SE. The company operates as a full-service provider for battery storage systems, offering turnkey solutions - ranging from site analysis and planning, technical engineering, and plant construction to flexibility marketing and long-term operations and maintenance (O&M).



Contact:

FAVEOS SE

Gerrit Janssen, CEO

ir@faveos.com

www.faveos.com

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