14.06.2024 19:06:22 
ESGTI Aktie [Valor: 29829498 / ISIN: CH0298294981]
14.06.2024 19:06:22

EQS-News: Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024 - All proposals of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the General Meeting

finanzen.net zero ESGTI-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024 - All proposals of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the General Meeting

14.06.2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Huenenberg, 13 June 2024 - At yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the ESGTI AG (Ticker: ESGTI) the shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In order to enable all shareholders to participate in the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting both in person and by video conference. A total of 13,798,412 votes, or 53.10% of the shares issued, were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The annual report, the annual financial statements in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations and the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS 2022/2023 as well as the remuneration report were approved. The Annual General Meeting approved the balance sheet loss to be carried forward to the new account. The General Meeting discharged the Board of Directors for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The General Meeting then resolved to split the current share capital of CHF 40,537,175.64, divided into 25,985,369 registered shares at CHF 1.56 each, into 155,912,214 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.26 each. In addition, the General Meeting approved the general revision of the company's Articles of Association of 27 July 2022 so that they comply with the new company law that came into force on 1 January 2023. In particular, the General Meeting resolved to cancel the previous authorized capital and instead introduce a capital band and conditional capital.

The General Meeting also took note of the delisting of the company from the BX Swiss as of July 4, 2024,
in accordance with the decision of the BX Swiss of May 3, 2024.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, President of the Board of Directors
Email: general-meeting@esgti.com, Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60

About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI AG is an investment company based in Switzerland. Founded in 2009, the company invests based on ESG principles. The shares of ESGTI AG (ISIN: CH0298294981) have been listed on the BX Swiss since 1 October 2021.

 

14.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1925947

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925947  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy, SolarEdge
09:35 Als Anleger von den Zinsentscheidungen profitieren
09:26 Die Suche nach neuen Impulsen
09:21 Marktüberblick: Nikkei nach Zinsentscheidung erholt
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung im Fokus
13.06.24 Volatilities in the fertilizer markets present both challenges and opportunities for market participants in Asia
13.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut AG
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

