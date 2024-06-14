EQS-News: Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024 - All proposals of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the General Meeting

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024 - All proposals of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the General Meeting



Huenenberg, 13 June 2024 - At yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the ESGTI AG (Ticker: ESGTI) the shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In order to enable all shareholders to participate in the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting both in person and by video conference. A total of 13,798,412 votes, or 53.10% of the shares issued, were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.



The annual report, the annual financial statements in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations and the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS 2022/2023 as well as the remuneration report were approved. The Annual General Meeting approved the balance sheet loss to be carried forward to the new account. The General Meeting discharged the Board of Directors for the 2022/2023 financial year.



The General Meeting then resolved to split the current share capital of CHF 40,537,175.64, divided into 25,985,369 registered shares at CHF 1.56 each, into 155,912,214 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.26 each. In addition, the General Meeting approved the general revision of the company's Articles of Association of 27 July 2022 so that they comply with the new company law that came into force on 1 January 2023. In particular, the General Meeting resolved to cancel the previous authorized capital and instead introduce a capital band and conditional capital.



The General Meeting also took note of the delisting of the company from the BX Swiss as of July 4, 2024,

in accordance with the decision of the BX Swiss of May 3, 2024.



Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, President of the Board of Directors

Email: general-meeting@esgti.com, Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60



About ESGTI Ltd.

ESGTI AG is an investment company based in Switzerland. Founded in 2009, the company invests based on ESG principles. The shares of ESGTI AG (ISIN: CH0298294981) have been listed on the BX Swiss since 1 October 2021.





